Five Boston Shops Setting New Standards for Sustainability

They’re local fashion’s green heroes—trailblazing retailers and vendors raising the bar with eco-friendly accessories and apparel. Your closet (and the planet) will thank you.

FOR SHOES

Nisolo

Fast fashion may be cheap and fun to wear, but its costs to the environment (and the factory workers who make it) around the world are high. That’s why this Nashville-based shoe brand, which opened its third outpost in Boston this past February, partners with ethical factories and producers to create footwear with love, care, and a minimal environmental footprint. Not to mention plenty of style: The “All Day” cross-strap sandals promise to take you from work to play with panache.

108 Newbury St., Boston, nisolo.com.

FOR CLOTHING

Long Wharf Supply Co.

They may not have landed a deal on Shark Tank in 2021, but Lauren and Mike Lamagna are finding plenty of other fish in the sea who appreciate their classic, maritime-inspired clothing. Crafted with care from eco-friendly materials such as recycled oyster shells and plastic bottles, the stylish pieces are also highly durable, ensuring they can withstand the test of time and the elements. And by buying something from this Newburyport-based brand, you’re not just investing in high-quality apparel; you’re also contributing to the preservation of the region’s rich maritime heritage. For every sweater sold, a portion of the proceeds goes to nonprofits such as the Massachusetts Oyster Project, which helps reseed local oyster reefs with recycled shells.

longwharfsupply.com.

FOR INTIMATES

Uwila Warrior

Go braless in this brand’s miraculously supportive ribbed tank, and you’ll quickly understand why Uwila Warrior has such a cult following. The local company, which operates a brick-and-mortar on Beacon Hill, offers a range of tagless, seamless, and ultra-soft pieces, most of which are crafted from sustainably sourced fabrics such as silk and a cellulosic fiber called Naia. The best part? They’re made for all shapes and sizes.

15 Charles St., Boston, uwilawarrior.com.

FOR ACCESSORIES

Ash & Rose

Looking for a gift that’s beautiful and planet-friendly? Mother-and-daughter team Nea and Mary Savoca have just the thing. Available online or at the duo’s SoWa Open Market booth, all of the brand’s bags and clutches are upcycled, meaning they’re made only from vintage fabrics and designer remnants. Faves include clutches in fun prints (hello, sweater-clad dogs), which at such a reasonable price point (starting at $38) make a perfect “one for me, one for you” item when gift giving.

ashandrose.com.

FOR KIDS

Earth Friendly Children

By focusing on organic, recycled, and sustainably sourced materials, this recently opened Chestnut Hill shop ensures that your little ones look stylish while treading lightly on our planet (they are the future, after all!). Look for a thoughtfully curated selection from brands like Oliver & Rain, Mac & Moon, and Grass & Air, as well as accessories and toys for kids of all ages.

The Shops at Chestnut Hill.