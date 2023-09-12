The crowd was appropriately dazzling at the Shine! Gala, a black-tie benefit for the nonprofit performing-arts organization Celebrity Series. Held at the Cyclorama at the Boston Center for the Arts, the über-glittery evening began with cocktails and little nibbly things before guests entered a dining area dramatically set for sipping, supping, and socializing. Present and accounted for: cochairs Amy and Ethan d’Ablemont-Burnes and Teri Groome and Paul Belanger; purveyors of fine wines Hadley and T.J. Douglas; power broker Priscilla Douglas, Peter Wender, and incomparable branding guru Daren Bascome; mover and shaker Akiba Abaka; and one person who joked, “I know everything about the Celebrity Series. I dated a series of celebrities before I got married.”

After a surf ’n’ turf dinner, the trio Time for Three performed (prompting one guest to mutter, “They’re so good-looking, I’ve got time for four or five.”)—before DJ Chris Roxx kept the dance floor thumping into the early hours.

The evening’s best exchange: “We’ve known each other since our kids were tater tots. They went to school together.”

“But let’s not mention a year. Or even a decade.”