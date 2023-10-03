Five Can’t-Miss Newbury Street Spots for Watch Collectors

With several new additions to an already full slate of boutiques, the Back Bay has quickly become the epicenter of Boston’s burgeoning watch scene.

VINTAGE MEETS MODERN

European Watch Company

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in business this month, European Watch Company beckons collectors with a curated collection of classic and contemporary timepieces. From rare vintage finds to limited editions from brands such as Rolex, F.P. Journe, and Audemars Piguet, the emphasis here is on the unique, the understated, and the exceptional, with a website and iPhone app that updates inventory in real time.

MUST-SEE: The Rolex Rainbow Daytona: A highly sought-after design embellished with a rainbow of jewels, it’s sported by local celebs such as Mark Wahlberg.

137 Newbury St., Boston, 617-262-9798, europeanwatch.com.

THE AVIATOR’S DREAM

Breitling

Opened this past September, Boston’s Breitling store pays homage to the brand’s historical ties to aviation, with industrial-chic interiors and a lounge and bar area in the back. Whether you’re a pilot or just appreciate a precision chronograph, you’ll find wristwear here that is technologically advanced and exceptionally stylish.

MUST-SEE: The Navitimer collection, a darling of professional pilots and other aviation enthusiasts.

32 Newbury St., Boston, 617-371-8145, breitling.com.

A ROYAL TOUCH

Cartier

You’re not just buying a watch here; you’re purchasing a slice of history steeped in prestige. It’s fitting, then, that Cartier’s Newbury Street boutique is designed like a royal palace for your wrists, with four stories of not only watches but also luxe jewelry. The plush interiors add to the allure of the brand’s signature collections, including the Ballon Bleu, with its popular signature round design and sapphire cabochon winding mechanism. For an extra-private experience, book the fourth-floor lounge for your own watch party.

MUST-SEE: The Santos de Cartier collection, a symbol of the brand’s adventurous spirit, boasts a unique two-tone design.

28 Newbury St., Boston, 617-262-3300, cartier.com.

WORKS OF ART

Patek Philippe at Long’s Jewelers

Coming next month within the Newbury Street location of Long’s Jewelers, this new showroom will showcase the beauty and intricacy of Patek Philippe watches in glass vitrines, making each timepiece look like a museum exhibit. And museum-worthy they are, given their high investment value and heirloom status.

MUST-SEE: The timeless round wristwatches of the Calatrava collection exemplify Patek Philippe’s artistic essence.

7 Newbury St., Boston, longsjewelers.com.

A HISTORICAL HOMECOMING

IWC Schaffhausen

Known for its exquisite craftsmanship, IWC is returning to the place its founder, Florentine Ariosto Jones, began his watchmaking journey some 150 years ago before moving to Switzerland. Opening in December, the Swiss brand’s first freestanding Boston boutique at the corner of Newbury and Arlington will feature an “engineering wall” illustrating the brand’s history and process.

MUST-SEE: Featuring a see-through sapphire glass back and sleek water-resistant design, the Portugieser Chronograph is the epitome of nautical sophistication.

2 Newbury St., Boston, iwc.com.

First published in the print edition of the October 2023 issue with the headline, “About Time.”