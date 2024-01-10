Photos: David Yurman Grand Opening Event at Sudbury’s Date & Time

Scenes from the November 2023 evening celebration at the Massachusetts luxury jewelry store.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Before the holidays, 2023 Best of Boston winner Date & Time, a luxury jewelry shop in Sudbury, held a David Yurman grand opening party. By all accounts, the evening was a night of “new collections, fine craftsmanship, and great conversations,” plus eats from Wayland’s Coach Grill. Here, photographer Michael Blanchard captures the scenes from the festive affair.