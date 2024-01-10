Party Pics

Photos: David Yurman Grand Opening Event at Sudbury’s Date & Time

Scenes from the November 2023 evening celebration at the Massachusetts luxury jewelry store.

Lori Phoenix. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

Before the holidays, 2023 Best of Boston winner Date & Time, a luxury jewelry shop in Sudbury, held a David Yurman grand opening party. By all accounts, the evening was a night of “new collections, fine craftsmanship, and great conversations,” plus eats from Wayland’s Coach Grill. Here, photographer Michael Blanchard captures the scenes from the festive affair.

Anastasia Tsikhanva and Karina Calhoun. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

Left to right: Eric Wolkoff, Fadi Samaha, Karim Abeddy. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

Dave Bernard and Nick Papz. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

Bruno Marini and Loryn Watkinson. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

Left to right: Milad Homsay, Ghassan Samaha, Chawki Bou Charouch, Tony El-Nemr, John Abimerhi. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

James and Amy Golou. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

 

