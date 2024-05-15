Five Can’t-Miss Vendors at the Brimfield Flea Market

Heading to one of America’s oldest antiques shows? Here are some of our favorite dealers.

For Antique Textiles

Lynda Tomlinson

Tomlinson combs through her nearly 10,000-square-foot warehouse in Minnesota to curate her booth’s selection of antique fabrics and quilts. One of her specialties is period clothing, spanning the Victorian era to the 1960s. Among the treasures she’ll be showcasing at Brimfield this season—her 45th at the market—are southwestern camp blankets and raw canvas, along with men’s and women’s workwear.

Find it in: Heart-O-the-Mart.

For Nautical Lighting

Big Ship Salvage

Scouring the world for marine relics, these guys are most known for their gorgeous collection of brass and copper ship lights, which they repurpose as wall, ceiling, and pendant lights after removing the old paint and rewiring them. This year, the Ohio-based operation will be showcasing lights that were used in the recent film Top Gun: Maverick, along with antique diver’s helmets and a salvaged boat bar.

Find it in: Black Swan Meadow Field.

For Vintage Machines

Blue Caboose Station

Run by Kaye Sherwood and Bruce Bourgeois, this tent features brass- and nickel-plated National Cash Registers from the 1900s through the 1920s in working condition, thanks to Bruce, who has a passion for rebuilding mechanical devices. They also regularly showcase 1940s to 1960s-era Manley theater popcorn machines, along with a collection of Old World telephones and vintage carnival-themed items, including bumper cars and carousel horses.

Find it in: New England Motel Antiques Market.

For Decorative Collectibles

Andrew Spindler Antiques & Design

The Essex-based antiques purveyor—and Best of Boston Home winner—specializes in a curated mix of furniture, art, lighting, and much more from the 17th to the 20th century. For his annual trek to Brimfield, Spindler will be bringing an eclectic mix of “smalls,” including ceramics, glassware, and candlesticks, along with compact furnishings: think occasional tables, footstools, and sculptural, quirky chairs.

Find it in: Heart-O-the-Mart.

For Garden Décor

Village Braider

If you’re looking for a carved stone sculpture to add whimsy or elegance to your landscape, you’ll likely find it here. Traveling from his Plymouth outpost, Bruce Edmond specializes in antique treasures of all types, but he’s particularly well known for his outdoor collectibles, from antique statuaries and planters to birdbaths and outdoor furniture.

Find it in: Heart-O-the-Mart.

First published in the print edition of the May 2024 issue, with the headline “On the Way to Brimfield.”