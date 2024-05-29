Where to Buy New Sunglasses in Boston

Coast into summer with a fresh pair of sunnies from one of these local retailers.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

For Hip Prescription Lenses

Soma Optical

This South End shop is a labor of love for husband-and-wife team Christos and Alissa Karabelas, who recommend that customers make appointments so they can give them their full attention. Featuring a midcentury vibe, the boutique feels more like a modern gallery than an optical shop—which is fitting given that most of the eyewear is crafted by artisans whose creations are true works of art.

8 Union Park, Boston, 857-220-7662, soma-optical.com.

For Hard-to-Find Makers

Lunette Optic

Sporting shades from Lunette, which has six locations across Greater Boston, practically guarantees you’ll stand out (in a good way). Though notable luxury lines like Chanel are available here, you’ll likely find yourself drawn to some of the bolder pairs by lesser-known European and indie brands, including Ic! Berlin, Anne & Valentin, and Jacques Marie Mage. Not sure if you have the right look to pull off a pair of geometric frames? Fear not—the all-star staffers are at the ready to help you find the right frame for your face.

121 High St., Boston, 617-338-7200; and other locations, lunetteoptic.com.

For Unconventional Colors and Silhouettes

See Eyewear

See produces its sunglasses, all priced at $149, in small batches from Italian materials, meaning you’re unlikely to see your chosen pair worn by others around town. The brand is known for its exaggerated shapes—from cat-eye to Coke-bottle round—and bold colors (see: the vibrant pink and orange frames as well as mirrored-purple and lime-green lenses). The shop stocks classic styles, too, but where’s the fun in that?

115 Newbury St., Boston, 617-236-0105; 1276 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, 617-868-1500; seeeyewear.com.

For Frames with Icon Status

Oliver Peoples

With its herringbone-patterned floors, leather accents, and walls lined with rich wood shelving, Oliver Peoples’ sophisticated location in the Pru is a fitting backdrop for the brand’s handcrafted sunglasses, which veer toward tried-and-true shapes—think wayfarers and aviators. Bonus for tennis lovers: This year, Roger Federer designed a collection of lifestyle frames, as well as the brand’s first-ever eye-shield style suited for court play.

Prudential Center, Boston, 617-587-9845, oliverpeoples.com.

For Trendy Brands

Edge Luxury Eyewear

Want to be in tune with the new “it” shades? Drop by this Newbury Street boutique for a vast selection of top-tier designer sunglasses, including frames by Cartier, Celine, Lanvin, and Gucci. Employees are not only well versed in the store’s offerings, they’re also extremely knowledgeable about celebrity culture and can tell you what frames a slew of stars are wearing. While most pairs here cost a pretty penny, they’re sure to last for years to come, thanks to the full-service repair lab on-site.

219 Newbury St., Boston, 617-331-3678, edgeluxuryeyewear.com.

First published in the print edition of the June 2024 issue with the headline, “Shades of Summer.”