Electric-Car Maker Rivian Rolls into Boston’s Back Bay

The 5,000-square-foot outpost at the Lyrik development is a smart-vehicle showroom you can explore with friends, family, and even Fido.

Picture this: You’re grooving to live music on a Saturday while checking out wares from local artisans. No, you’re not at a cool street festival; you’re at the electric-car maker Rivian’s shiny new Boston showroom at Lyrik, the buzzy Mass. Ave. development at the edge of the Back Bay.

The 5,000-square-foot outpost, which opened last month, was a homecoming of sorts for founder R.J. Scaringe, an MIT alum who introduced Rivian’s rugged yet luxurious battery-powered vehicles to the world five years ago. “At the core of our mission is looking after the earth for future generations to come,” says Tony Caravano, Rivian’s senior director of experiential marketing, noting that Boston was targeted to open Rivian’s 16th showroom not only because Scaringe has an affinity for the city, but also because electric-vehicle sales have surged here, making the region one of the biggest markets for the category in the United States. Last year, as the state worked to meet its goal of a 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, Boston-area drivers added more than 21,000 fully electric vehicles to the area’s roads, a number that has quadrupled since 2019, according to a recent automotive market study.

Yet the company realizes that consumers still have some trepidation about EVs. “A lot of people might not know the specifics of how to charge an electric vehicle,” says Susan Cadrecha, Rivian’s director of consumer product communications. “There’s a base education that needs to happen that gives the comfort and confidence of ‘This is a jump I can handle.’”

And that’s where the showroom comes in. The whole family—even your beloved doodle—is invited to visit the interactive space. “We create spaces that are choose-your-own-adventure,” Caravano says. “You can navigate them by yourself or with a member of our staff.” That means in addition to displaying—and offering demo rides in—the latest Rivian models, including the R1T, a pickup truck; the R1S, a full-size SUV; and soon, the newly developed R2, a midsize SUV set to deliver in 2026, visitors can plan on entertainment, including programming from musicians and artists. “Families have a lot of different interests, and want a capable vehicle for all of them,” Caravano says, noting the child-centric showroom experience. “A lot of our design is knee-high because often, kids are cajoling their parents to consider an electric vehicle.”

First published in the print edition of Boston magazine’s October 2024 issue with the headline, “Road Scholar.”