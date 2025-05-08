Five Summer Pop-Up Shops at Boston’s Seaport

Here’s where to blow your summer shopping budget at the Current shopping village.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

For Hip Shades

Illesteva

Hipsters and classicists alike favor this line of sunglasses, which are handmade in Italy and France. From trending tortoiseshell frames to fun geometric shapes and round frames in bold hues, the options are endless, with a slew of styles priced under $200. The brand also offers tinted lenses in every color of the rainbow—we dare you to go bold with yellow or purple. illesteva.com.

For Signature Stationery

Gus & Ruby

These stationers are known for their striking letterpress wedding invitations, and you’ll see some samples of those on display at the pop-up. But most of the inventory is similar to what friends Samantha Finigan and Whitney Swaffield stock in their Charles Street shop: pithy cards, fun wall art, and an array of curated gifts. In other words, stop here if you still haven’t found the perfect Mother’s Day present. gusandruby.com.

For Savory Snacks

Nantucket Crisps

This potato-chip company makes small-batch savory snacks inspired by ACK—think Madaket Sweet Onion and Brant Point Black Pepper. And while there are plenty of bags of the brand’s varieties in the pop-up, you’ll also find much more: canvas lunch bags emblazoned with the red-and-white Nantucket Crisps logo, beach toys, tabletop items, and T-shirts. nantucketcrisps.com.

For Charms

Coastal Caviar

Charm necklaces and bracelets are back in vogue in a big way, and this Rhode Island–based line has some of the most charming ones we’ve seen. Come to BYOB (“Build Your Own Bracelet”) for $198, and select from an array of gold-plated charms that includes hearts, flowers, shells, cowboy boots, initials, and so many others. shopcoastalcaviar.com.

For Sleepwear

Joy Street

Need a baby gift for your BFF? Don’t miss this rooted-in-Boston pajama and apparel brand. Joy Street’s headliners are cotton PJs artfully emblazoned with the city’s landmarks, though there are a slew of other lively prints, too. And it’s not just for little ones: The line goes from newborn to kids’ size 12 and now includes girls’ dresses and boys’ polos. There are women’s jammies, too, so you may have to pick up one of these ultra-comfy pairs for yourself when you pop in. joystreet.com.

The Current, the Seaport District, Boston