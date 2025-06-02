Party Pics

Photos: Kendra Scott Hosts Grand Opening at Burlington Mall

Check out scenes from the May 30, 2025 ribbon cutting at the Burlington Mall.

Burlington, MA – Friday, May 30th – Kendra Scott, the celebrated lifestyle and accessories brand, opened its newest store at the Burlington Mall in Burlington, Massachusetts, with a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a brunch reception benefitting People Helping People. Burlington Mall marks the fourth store in Massachusetts.

Photography by Vail Fucci Photography

 

Read More About:

Trending

  1. 11 Amazing Restaurant Patios for Outdoor Dining on Cape Cod

  2. I Tried It: I Had an AI-Powered Robot Massage

  3. Dining Guide: The 12 Best Restaurants in Madison, Connecticut

  4. Our Brand-New List of Boston’s Top Real Estate Producers Is Here

  5. Five Perfect New England Lake Vacations