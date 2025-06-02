Party Pics
Photos: Kendra Scott Hosts Grand Opening at Burlington Mall
Check out scenes from the May 30, 2025 ribbon cutting at the Burlington Mall.
|Burlington, MA – Friday, May 30th – Kendra Scott, the celebrated lifestyle and accessories brand, opened its newest store at the Burlington Mall in Burlington, Massachusetts, with a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a brunch reception benefitting People Helping People. Burlington Mall marks the fourth store in Massachusetts.
Photography by Vail Fucci Photography