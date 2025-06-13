Photos: Franklin Unveiled: Launch Event with Boston Magazine and Boston Home

Check out photos from the June 11, 2025 unveiling of the Franklin Building at Hancock Village.

Under beautiful sunny skies, the Franklin Building held a launch event on June 11, 2025 co-sponsored by Boston magazine and Boston Home. The celebration marked the unveiling of our elegant, 250-unit Franklin Building at Hancock Village and featured an array of highlights — from a guest appearance by Miss Massachusetts USA 2024 Melissa Sapini, to a vibe-creating performance by world-renowned steel drum musician Justin Petty.

Attendees enjoyed the unique opportunity to test ride electric luxury vehicles courtesy of Lucid Motors, and ventured on tours to the brand-new, on-site SolBe Learning preschool. Guests checked out the impeccably styled Jordan’s Furniture Dream Apartment Home model unit along with the many activity spaces and gathering spots throughout the building.

Boardeaux Boston catered an exceptional charcuterie spread, while buzz-worthy social media moments were captured by The Exodus Experience roaming photo booth. Generous prize drawings were held throughout the evening to round out a truly memorable celebration for Hancock Village’s newest addition.