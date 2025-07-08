Photos: The Good Party

Check out scenes from the June 12, 2025 event at Doña Habana Restaurant in Boston.

Creating New Lives for 130 Years! was the theme for The Good Party, Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries’ signature event. More than 150 friends, Board members, community and business partners came together on a beautiful summer night. Morgan Memorial Goodwill is the first Goodwill, founded in 1895. Last year, Goodwill served more than 6,600 people in job training and career services.

Photography by Geoffrey Bassett.