Photos: The Good Party

Check out scenes from the June 12, 2025 event at Doña Habana Restaurant in Boston.

Creating New Lives for 130 Years! was the theme for The Good Party, Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries’ signature event. More than 150 friends, Board members, community and business partners came together on a beautiful summer night. Morgan Memorial Goodwill is the first Goodwill, founded in 1895. Last year, Goodwill served more than 6,600 people in job training and career services.

Photography by Geoffrey Bassett.

Goodwill Board Chair Paul Andrew, Goodwill CEO Joanne Hilferty, and state Rep. Russell Holmes.

Walter Smith, Mark Gabriel, Goodwill Board member Robert Diestel, Mary Diestel, and Sheila Diestel.

State Rep. John Moran and Sue Sullivan from Newmarket Business Improvement District.

Shannon Mansfield, Shirley O’Garro, Goodwill Board member Yusef Abdolmohammadi, and Maddy Walsh, all from EY.

Melissa Albonesi from First Citizens Bank and Goodwill Board members John Doucette and Maria Harris.

Goodwill CEO Joanne Hilferty, center, with the team from ReSupply – Ross Cook, Paul Tocci, Chris McNamara, and Teddy Griffin.

Goodwill CEO Joanne Hilferty with Goodwill Board member Jay McQuaide and Yvonne Tang from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Goodwill CEO Joanne Hilferty and Boston’s Chief of Worker Empowement Trinh Nguyen.

