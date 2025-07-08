I Tried It: Spa Sleep Wellness Treatments

Our lifestyle editor tests two high-end services designed to help you relax. Are they any better than meditation apps?

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

I’ve always considered myself a decent sleeper, but parenting, work stress, and (let’s be honest) screen time can often chip away at my REM. Lately, I’ve found myself wide awake at 3 a.m., replaying conversations or thinking about the next day, or weeks, ahead, wondering how I’ll get everything done. Apparently, I’m not alone. According to the CDC, about one in three adults isn’t getting enough sleep, which may explain the recent surge in spa menus catering specifically to the sleep-deprived.

Designed to help us unwind and reset our circadian rhythms, sleep wellness treatments—which blend massage, aromatherapy, skin care, and even energy work—are indeed popping up everywhere from high-end hotel spas to neighborhood wellness centers. In Boston, where the work-hard-play-hard mentality reigns, these indulgent therapies offer something almost radical: permission to rest. As someone who struggles to fully unplug, I was curious whether these treatments could do more than just pamper—could they actually help me sleep better?

The first stop on my sleep quest was the Spa at Encore Boston Harbor, which offers a “CBD Sleep Therapy” facial. The experience began with a deeply relaxing back massage—the kind that makes you wonder if it’s too early to fall asleep. Next came pressure-point work on nine facial energy centers, which somehow managed to quiet my mind faster than my go-to meditation app. The real magic, though, was in the Yon-Ka Paris serum: a dreamy blend of pure CBD, sacred lotus, reishi mushroom extract, and calming essential oils such as lavender and chamomile. I left feeling glowy and grounded—like my skin and nervous system had both been given a soft reset.

A few days later, I ventured to the Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Boston for its “Dream Catcher” treatment—a full-body, lavender-infused massage crafted to calm even the most wound-up minds. Warm herbal heat packs and slow, steady pressure helped lull me into deep relaxation. A focused scalp massage, meanwhile, nearly sent me into actual slumber. I essentially floated out of the spa, clutching a take-home lavender sachet to slip under my pillow later.

So did these treatments fix my fractured sleep schedule? Not quite—I still have trouble getting my forty winks in after a long day. But they reminded me that rest is something we can practice and even ritualize. And that slowing down, surrendering—even for an hour or two—might be the most luxurious treatment of all.