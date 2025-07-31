Five Boston Luxury Artisans You Should Know

They create head-turning hats, sculptural serving pieces, glassware, and more.

For Glassware

Vitricca Iannazzi

Cambridge glass artist Andrew Iannazzi brings a playful sensibility to traditional glassblowing with his line of barware and decorative objects. From double-walled bowls to vibrant tumblers and sculptural pitchers, each piece is made using Old World Italian glassmaking techniques and finished with a distinctly modern twist. But it’s the lighting collections that are most captivating, particularly the sculptural Fresnel-inspired pendants, which have the same refractive qualities that made the Fresnel lens indispensable for lighthouses in the 19th and 20th centuries. vitricca.com.

For Pottery

Jill Rosenwald

Lemonade tastes infinitely more refreshing when it comes from one of Jill Rosenwald’s pitchers. Working out of her Fort Point studio, the potter and her team handthrow, glaze, and paint all of the brand’s vibrant pieces, giving them a one-of-a-kind quality. The collection spans everything from planters and vases to trays and dinnerware, most finished with 14-karat-gold detailing for a signature shiny touch.

369 Congress St., Boston, 617-422-0787, jillrosenwald.com.

For Leather Goods

Tamagini Leather

In the market for understated, heirloom-quality accessories that’ll only get better over time? Jeff Tamagini is your guy. In his Boston atelier, the artisan creates a refined collection of leather goods that blend timeless design with meticulous craftsmanship. Slim wallets, bags, card cases, belts, and clutches are all cut, stitched, and burnished by hand using traditional saddle-stitching techniques—and the finished product is better than anything you can get off the shelves at those big-name designer boutiques. tamaginileather.com.

For Jewelry

Michele Mercaldo Jewelry

Forged primarily in 18-karat gold and platinum, often with responsibly sourced diamonds or gemstones, Michele Mercaldo’s signature pieces—cuffs, matte-finish gold rings, minimalist bangles, and fluid drop earrings—reflect a refined, architectural sensibility. Her South End studio and gallery is especially popular with couples, who come for engagement rings and wedding bands that feel deeply personal and quietly beautiful.

46 Waltham St., Boston, 617-350-7909, michelemercaldojewelry.com.

For Hats

Ellie Jian Millinery

With a background in architecture and design and an eye for sculptural form, Ellie Ayati-Jian creates the kinds of hats that don’t complete an outfit—they make it. Working out of her Newton studio, she handblocks each piece using traditional millinery techniques and premium material—think luxe felts, silk ribbons, and unexpected flourishes like veiling or feathers. The result? Statement-making pieces that are the perfect accessory for any garden party. ejmillinery.com.