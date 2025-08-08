Turning the Newbury Boston Hotel into Babylon (in the Best Way)
Our intrepid society columnist reports from Boston’s swankiest affairs, including the Green & White gala and the Hot Stove Cool Music fundraiser.
The décor at the Green & White gala gave the Hanging Gardens of Babylon a run for their money, transforming the Newbury Boston hotel into a mythical forest grove. Guests arrived down a long hallway lined with flowers, plants, and mosses and emerged through a giant arch of white feathers emanating from one of the swans from the Swan Boats across the street. The ballroom boasted towering magnolia trees in full (if faux) bloom.
The annual black-tie fundraiser for the Friends of the Public Garden attracted a gorgeously dressed crowd who honored the theme in different ways. Ashley Bernon-Miller chose a stunning green sheath by Badgley Mischka, while Christy Cashman opted for eye-popping emeralds and diamonds. Prominent among the throng: cochairs Jack Yeaton, Gloria and Kenda Coleman, and Victoria Sullivan; the dazzling Denise Dunbar; shoe designer to the stars (as in Lady Gaga) Thom Solo; real estate guru Michael Harper; musicians extraordinaire Mira and Anthony Goto; City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune; and whirling dervish Laura Baldini, who had to Google her dress to figure out that it was Alexander McQueen from 2007.
The evening raised major shekels for the care and upkeep of the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall, and the party raged well into the wee hours, thanks to DJ Deja.
Overheard on the way in to dinner:
“You moved away from Boston for a while, didn’t you?”
“Yes, to New Zealand.”
“Well, that’s about as away from Boston as you can get.”
However, the evening’s best comment came from the man who introduced himself to someone by saying, “All you need to know about me is that I’m a guaranteed good time.”
Walk in the Park
Meanwhile, the Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway celebrated its Let’s Party for the Park! fundraiser, an elegant evening held at the InterContinental Boston hotel that attracted the likes of investing giant Leon Semonian; tree-shaker extraordinaire Barbara Tellalian; Storica Wines cofounder Zack Armen; former state Representative Rachel Kaprielian; and Zanzibar Capital boy wonder Eric Doroski, to name a few. Guests went home with a baseball cap that said, “Let’s Meet at the Park.”
Rock On
Still taking top honors for best nonprofit name is the Foundation to Be Named Later, which celebrated its 25th Hot Stove Cool Music fundraiser with an all-star lineup, including Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick; Boston music icons Kay Hanley, Greg Hawkes, Bill Janovitz, and Will Dailey; and Red Sox legends Big Papi, Pedro Martínez, and Manny Ramírez. The party started Friday with a surprise 80th birthday party at the Hotel Commonwealth for baseball scribe Peter Gammons and continued Saturday at the Paradise Rock Club, after which everyone was thoroughly knackered.
This article was first published in the print edition of the June 2025 issue with the headline: “April Galas Bring the Flowers.”