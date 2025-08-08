Our intrepid society columnist reports from Boston’s swankiest affairs, including the Green & White gala and the Hot Stove Cool Music fundraiser.

The décor at the Green & White gala gave the Hanging Gardens of Babylon a run for their money, transforming the Newbury Boston hotel into a mythical forest grove. Guests arrived down a long hallway lined with flowers, plants, and mosses and emerged through a giant arch of white feathers emanating from one of the swans from the Swan Boats across the street. The ballroom boasted towering magnolia trees in full (if faux) bloom.

The annual black-tie fundraiser for the Friends of the Public Garden attracted a gorgeously dressed crowd who honored the theme in different ways. Ashley Bernon-Miller chose a stunning green sheath by Badgley Mischka, while Christy Cashman opted for eye-popping emeralds and diamonds. Prominent among the throng: cochairs Jack Yeaton, Gloria and Kenda Coleman, and Victoria Sullivan; the dazzling Denise Dunbar; shoe designer to the stars (as in Lady Gaga) Thom Solo; real estate guru Michael Harper; musicians extraordinaire Mira and Anthony Goto; City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune; and whirling dervish Laura Baldini, who had to Google her dress to figure out that it was Alexander McQueen from 2007.

The evening raised major shekels for the care and upkeep of the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall, and the party raged well into the wee hours, thanks to DJ Deja.

Overheard on the way in to dinner:

“You moved away from Boston for a while, didn’t you?”

“Yes, to New Zealand.”

“Well, that’s about as away from Boston as you can get.”

However, the evening’s best comment came from the man who introduced himself to someone by saying, “All you need to know about me is that I’m a guaranteed good time.”