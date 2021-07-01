So How about That Lightning Storm in Boston, Huh?

Can we just get a round of applause for Mother Nature real quick?

Wow, man.

This week’s vicious, punishing heatwave came to a dramatic conclusion on Wednesday night with some of the loudest, most beautiful, and most batshit lightning this city has seen in quite some time. There was lightning coursing through the Boston skyline, illuminating the sky over Fenway Park with a dark majesty that fans of classic horror could appreciate, and even zapping a fireworks show in Somerville with supercharged pre-Independence Day energy. And thanks to the fact that the heaviest of the rainfall had ended by then, there were plenty of smartphone-armed locals out there to capture it all on video.

Then to cap it all off, we were treated to a double rainbow enveloping much of the horizon. Great stuff.

Let’s review:

Amazing.

Look at that.

The lightning over Kenmore Square last night. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/Z4zbxNO0mS — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) July 1, 2021

Oh yes.

I mean, come on.

One more from last night’s #Boston area lightning show. I shot this one from Winthrop. @NBC10Boston photo. pic.twitter.com/T1wZ6J09g4 — Mark Garfinkel (@pictureboston) July 1, 2021

The lightning from this latest round of storms has been so cool to watch from the @wbznewsradio newsroom #mawx pic.twitter.com/EobVeMHpcn — Nichole Davis (@NicholeDWBZ) July 1, 2021

Unreal.

And the pièce de résistance:

Double rainbow all the way across @fenwaypark pic.twitter.com/ZEIrpuvLwu — Nick Grace (@NickGracePhoto) June 30, 2021

Hell yes.