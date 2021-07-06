Eight Well-Known Bostonians Share Their Personal Best of Boston

Are your favorite spots on the list?

Ernie Boch Jr.

Philanthropist and business leader

“West on Centre restaurant in West Roxbury has a great bar and lounge, and an impressive beer selection. The marinated tenderloin tips are my favorite. Get a glass of the house-made sangria and you’re good to go!”

William “Mo” Cowan”

President, Global Government Affairs and Policy, General Electric

“These are Mo Cowan’s unofficial purveyors: For fashion, Raymond the Tailor (shout-out to Danny!); for wine/spirits, Urban Grape (shout-out to TJ and Hadley!); for al fresco cocktails, the Envoy Hotel rooftop (shout-out to Joe!); and for ice cream and seafood, Bubbling Brook (shout-out to the fried shrimp and salted-caramel ice cream).”

Karen Chen

Executive Director, Chinese Progressive Association

“I cut my hair at A Salon and CoCo Head in Chinatown. I go to A Salon when my schedule is not flexible, and that’s also where I learn about community gossip. I go to CoCo Head when I can schedule a haircut appointment.”

Rachael Rollins

Suffolk County District Attorney

“Since becoming DA, I have been visiting the Museum of Fine Arts. It is a magnificently beautiful place. The Basquiat exhibit is extraordinary. I have been several times, and each time, I see something new. The Community Mural Project is also exceptional. The MFA is a gift that belongs to all of us.”

Makeeba McCreary

Patti and Jonathan Kraft Chief of Learning and Community Engagement, Museum of Fine Arts

“My two favorite neighborhood spots for food are Mario’s (best tuna ever!) in Nubian Square and VeeVee in Jamaica Plain. Kristen and Dave are the owners and make a crazy chicken dish that I love. House of Culture on Columbus Avenue is my go-to for fashion advice from owner Patrick Petty!”

Taniya Nayak

Interior designer and TV personality

“I love shopping at Abode Shoppe in Newbury because the selection feels organic and luxurious. It’s the perfect spot for accessories that will give your home a final layer of casual elegance to make it feel polished, yet still comfortable.”

Katie Thompson

Traffic anchor and transportation specialist, WCVB

“My fiancé and I opted for a small wedding ceremony at a family home in New Hampshire. But when it comes to Boston weddings, there’s nothing better than the creativity and versatility our best restaurants are able to offer. To me, SRV is the perfect location to execute an intimate, elegant affair.”

Corey Thomas

Chairman and CEO, Rapid7

“For the Newton area, I’ve got to recommend my favorite family spot, Bocca Bella Café & Bistro. They have wonderful service and, of course, delicious food—fresh coffee, great Parmesan dinners, gluten-free pasta, and I always save room for their lemon-berry mascarpone cake.”

