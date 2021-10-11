Photos from the 2021 Boston Marathon Finish Line

After a very, very long wait, the joy and exuberance of the Boston Marathon finish line is back.

A drizzle of rain and a damp morning brought an echo of spring to this unique October Boston Marathon, and the long-awaited return to an in-person race finally arrived this morning. By 9 a.m., before the first competitors had crossed the finish line, Boylston Street was already packed with medical professionals, media, volunteers, and devoted marathon fans ready to watch, cheer, or assist. Along with the winners of the usual divisions, the 125th Boston Marathon also saw its first winners of the Para Athlete Division this year.

By late-morning, just as the professionals wrapped up their sub-three-hour races, the sun had broken the gloominess of the day, and the rest of the group was starting to pour over the line. “We’ve waited 910 days for this Boston!” repeatedly rang out at over the loudspeaker as runners of all ages and abilities crossed the yellow finish. People ran, rolled, walked, limped, and at times stumbled across the finish line with joy and victory written across their faces.

Fists were pumped, hands were clapped, tears were cried, and the ground was kissed. For those who felt that an entire marathon wasn’t challenge enough, pushups were done. Boylston Street was a sea of sweaty, ecstatic bodies again.

Scroll on for photos from today’s finish line!