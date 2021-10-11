News

Here Are the 2021 Boston Marathon Winners

Finally, it's Marathon Monday in Boston again. Here are the top finishers at the first race in more than two years.

A human chain stands at the start the 125th running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, MA on October 11, 2021. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

It’s a crisp and cool morning in Boston as the city awaits participants in the first-ever October Boston Marathon. Check back in with us throughout the day to track the winners in each of the day’s categories. And while you’re here, take a peek at our tips for enjoying the event like a pro, and our map of notable sites along the race route.

Women’s Elite

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Diana Kipyogei of Kenya has won in the women’s elite division with an unofficial time of 2:24:50. This is the first Boston Marathon win for 27-year-old, who also won the marathon in Istanbul in 2020. The all-time record of 2:19:59 was set by Ethiopian Buzunesh Deba in 2014. The top American woman was Nell Rojas, of Colorado, who came in 6th with a time of 2:27:12.

Men’s Elite

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kenyan Benson Kipruto has won in the men’s elite division, finishing with a time of 2:09:51. The victory, a first in Boston for the 30-year-old, is an improvement over his performance in 2019, when he placed 10th with a time of 2:09:53. The all-time record time of 2:03:02 was set in 2011. Kipruto had earlier notched first-place finishes at the 2021 Prague, and the 2018 Toronto marathons. Trailing a few spots behind Kipruto was Princeton’s Colin Bennie, who was the top American finisher when he placed 7th. The 26-year-old was running his first Boston Marathon.

Men’s Wheelchair

Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Marcel Hug has crossed the finish line first in the Men’s Wheelchair category with a time of 1:11:18. Hug had been aiming for a new record this year, but came just seven seconds shy of the best-ever time, which he himself set in 2017. Hug suffered a last-minute setback when he made a wrong turn as he approached Hereford Street, a mistake that likely cost him the record and the accompanying $50,000 prize.

Women’s Wheelchair

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Manuela Schär, who also hails from Switzerland, led the pack on the women’s side, finishing with a time of 1:35:21. This is her third win, coming on the heels of her 2019 victory, with a time of 1:34:19. To do so, she bested Tatyana McFadden, who just a day earlier won the Chicago Marathon.

Handcycle and Duo Teams

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 11: Zachary Stinson of the United States crosses the finish line to win the men’s Handcycle race during the 125th Boston Marathon on October 11, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

American retired Marine Zachary Stinson placed first in the men’s handcycle division, with a time of 1:11:53. Wendy Larsen, also from the U.S., led among women handcyclists with a time of 1:37:15.  Christopher Nasser and Bentley-Grace Hicks, who hail from Atlanta, were first across the finish line among duo teams division.

Para Athletes

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 11: Chaz Davis (R) of the United States reacts with his guide as he crosses the finish line to win the T11/T12 division of the 125th Boston Marathon on October 11, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Grafton native Chaz Davis was first in the men’s vision impairment division, finishing with a time of 2:46:52. Misato Michishita, of Japan, was first among visually impaired women, with a time of 3:08:13.

