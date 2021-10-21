Don’t Miss Boston Magazine’s What You Need to Know Seminar

The daylong event will feature panels devoted to helping women make the most of their careers.

Women looking to bolster their career prospects, take note: Boston magazine’s first What You Need to Know virtual event takes place tomorrow. The day will be filled with a series of seminars with the city’s power players, all geared towards helping women make more advantageous decisions in their careers. Learn more about how to leverage your networks, change careers, and create and sustain an inclusive workplace. Attendees will hear from a broad range of speakers, including Betty Francisco, CEO of the Boston Impact Initiative and co-founder of Amplify Latinx, Alan Khazei, the co-founder and former CEO of City Year, and Boston‘s own food and entertainment editor, Scott Kearnan, plus many more. The day will be hosted by Colette Phillips, CEO and founder of Get Konnected! and the co-founder and president of the GK Fund.

Tickets are $20, and can be purchased at bostonmagazine.com/whatyouneedtoknow. For the full list of panelists and a detailed schedule, read on:

Welcome & Opening Remarks

10 a.m.-10:20 a.m.

Colette Phillips | Ceo and Founder, Get Konnected! and Co-Founder and President, The GK Fund

How to Leverage your Women’s Network for Wealth Creation

Presented by PNC Bank

10:20 a.m.-10:50 a.m.

Colette Phillips | Ceo and Founder, Get Konnected! and Co-Founder and President, The GK Fund

Saskia Epstein | Vice President, Client and Community Relations at PNC Bank

Leveraging Men as Career Allies and Sponsors

Sponsored by State Street

10:55-11:25 a.m.

George Gilmer | Senior Vice President Global Services CFO, State Street

Steve Grossman | CEO of Initiative for a Competitive Inner City and former Treasurer of Massachusetts

Alan Khazei | Social Entrepreneur Consultant at Alan Khazei Consulting and former CEO and Co-Founder of City Year

Marketplace Open

11:25 a.m.-Noon

Visit the Expo booths for great conversations, mentorship, and enter to win prizes!

Lunch Break

Noon-12:55 p.m.

How to Embrace the New Normal to Enhance your Leadership, Empower Employees and Boost your Bottom Line

Presented by WeWork

12:55 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Quendrida Whitmore | Senior Vice President, Head of Community at WeWork

Betty Francisco | CEO, Boston Impact Initiative and Co-Founder, Amplify Latinx

Kathleen Nagle | Strategic Accounts Director, Teads

Dipti Patel | Chief Happiness Officer, iorad

Sustainability in Fashion

Sponsored by Accenture

1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.

Cara Smyth | Global Responsible ESG Lead at Accenture

Scott Kearnan | Food and Entertainment Editor at Boston magazine

Success in Fashion: When to Pivot & When to Stay True

Sponsored by Gretta Enterprises

2:05 p.m.-2:35 p.m.

Gretta Monahan | Founder and CEO of Gretta Enterprises

Navigating a Career Pivot: How to Masterfully Translate Your Valuable Skills to an Entirely New Field

Sponsored by Wayfair

2:35 p.m.-3:05 p.m.

Elizabeth Case | Head of Strategic Investments, Talent Acquisition at Wayfair

Jessica Dowling | Associate Director, North America Builds and Operations at Wayfair

Marketplace Open

3:05 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Visit the Expo booths for great conversations, mentorship, and enter to win prizes!

DE&I: Creating and Sustaining Authentic, Inclusive Workspaces

Sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

3:55 p.m.-4:25 p.m.

Christina Bryant | Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consultant at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Maria Fernandes-Dominique | Director of Public Affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Partnerships with Large Companies as a Path to Growth

Sponsored by DentaQuest

4:25 p.m.-4:55 p.m.

Nadine Chaudhuri | Supplier Diversity Manager, DentaQuest

Christie Lindor | Workplace Culture & Inclusion Strategist and CEO, Tessi Consulting

Restorative Fitness Session

5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Led by TRILLFIT

Heather White | Founder & CEO, TRILLFIT