Don’t Miss Boston Magazine’s What You Need to Know Seminar
The daylong event will feature panels devoted to helping women make the most of their careers.
Women looking to bolster their career prospects, take note: Boston magazine’s first What You Need to Know virtual event takes place tomorrow. The day will be filled with a series of seminars with the city’s power players, all geared towards helping women make more advantageous decisions in their careers. Learn more about how to leverage your networks, change careers, and create and sustain an inclusive workplace. Attendees will hear from a broad range of speakers, including Betty Francisco, CEO of the Boston Impact Initiative and co-founder of Amplify Latinx, Alan Khazei, the co-founder and former CEO of City Year, and Boston‘s own food and entertainment editor, Scott Kearnan, plus many more. The day will be hosted by Colette Phillips, CEO and founder of Get Konnected! and the co-founder and president of the GK Fund.
Tickets are $20, and can be purchased at bostonmagazine.com/whatyouneedtoknow. For the full list of panelists and a detailed schedule, read on:
Welcome & Opening Remarks
10 a.m.-10:20 a.m.
Colette Phillips | Ceo and Founder, Get Konnected! and Co-Founder and President, The GK Fund
How to Leverage your Women’s Network for Wealth Creation
Presented by PNC Bank
10:20 a.m.-10:50 a.m.
Colette Phillips | Ceo and Founder, Get Konnected! and Co-Founder and President, The GK Fund
Saskia Epstein | Vice President, Client and Community Relations at PNC Bank
Leveraging Men as Career Allies and Sponsors
Sponsored by State Street
10:55-11:25 a.m.
George Gilmer | Senior Vice President Global Services CFO, State Street
Steve Grossman | CEO of Initiative for a Competitive Inner City and former Treasurer of Massachusetts
Alan Khazei | Social Entrepreneur Consultant at Alan Khazei Consulting and former CEO and Co-Founder of City Year
Marketplace Open
11:25 a.m.-Noon
Visit the Expo booths for great conversations, mentorship, and enter to win prizes!
Lunch Break
Noon-12:55 p.m.
How to Embrace the New Normal to Enhance your Leadership, Empower Employees and Boost your Bottom Line
Presented by WeWork
12:55 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Quendrida Whitmore | Senior Vice President, Head of Community at WeWork
Betty Francisco | CEO, Boston Impact Initiative and Co-Founder, Amplify Latinx
Kathleen Nagle | Strategic Accounts Director, Teads
Dipti Patel | Chief Happiness Officer, iorad
Sustainability in Fashion
Sponsored by Accenture
1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
Cara Smyth | Global Responsible ESG Lead at Accenture
Scott Kearnan | Food and Entertainment Editor at Boston magazine
Success in Fashion: When to Pivot & When to Stay True
Sponsored by Gretta Enterprises
2:05 p.m.-2:35 p.m.
Gretta Monahan | Founder and CEO of Gretta Enterprises
Navigating a Career Pivot: How to Masterfully Translate Your Valuable Skills to an Entirely New Field
Sponsored by Wayfair
2:35 p.m.-3:05 p.m.
Elizabeth Case | Head of Strategic Investments, Talent Acquisition at Wayfair
Jessica Dowling | Associate Director, North America Builds and Operations at Wayfair
Marketplace Open
3:05 p.m.-3:55 p.m.
DE&I: Creating and Sustaining Authentic, Inclusive Workspaces
Sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
3:55 p.m.-4:25 p.m.
Christina Bryant | Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consultant at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Maria Fernandes-Dominique | Director of Public Affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Partnerships with Large Companies as a Path to Growth
Sponsored by DentaQuest
4:25 p.m.-4:55 p.m.
Nadine Chaudhuri | Supplier Diversity Manager, DentaQuest
Christie Lindor | Workplace Culture & Inclusion Strategist and CEO, Tessi Consulting
Restorative Fitness Session
5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Led by TRILLFIT
Heather White | Founder & CEO, TRILLFIT