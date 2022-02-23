70 Degrees and a Winter Storm Watch? In New England, Yes

The bizarre one-two punch is par for the course up here.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Considering the downright beautiful weather outside in Boston on Wednesday, you’d be forgiven for not looking at your phone at all. Days like these in the middle of winter call for soaking up some rays, taking long walks in the park, and giving your devices a rest for once.

But if you happened to peek at a weather app at some point during that time, you’d find a pretty astonishing combination: temperatures in the upper 60s (a record 69 degrees in Boston, and as high as 71 in Hartford) right next to a winter storm watch.

That’s because, this being New England, this brief fling with springlike conditions will be followed almost immediately by a sharp U-turn: On Friday, Boston is expected to get as much as a foot of snow.

A winter storm will bring accumulating #snow to S New England on Friday. Precipitation starts off as moderate to heavy snowfall in the pre-dawn hours, changing to wintry mix south of the Pike before tapering off Friday evening. Morning commute will be impacted. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/fsVVksFVQW — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 23, 2022

We won’t have to wait long for winter’s return. Overnight, temperatures are expected to plummet by as many as 40 degrees.

[4:15 pm] Incoming!!! Can you spot the cold front? Temperatures as you wake up tomorrow morning may be as much as 40 degrees colder than today’s high temperatures! #mawx #riwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/pblURb9Qos — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 23, 2022

This devilish combo has not gone unnoticed around here. “New England” was briefly trending on Twitter Wednesday as even the most seasoned locals found themselves gawking at the abrupt change of pace this week has in store. For instance:

Only in New England can you have both of these things at the same time 🥴 pic.twitter.com/G9fOQvYzty — Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) February 23, 2022

why do i live in new england pic.twitter.com/EFRLSDX3IW — brian j. white (@talkwordy) February 23, 2022

One person even reported seeing an absurdly New England sight at Old Orchard Beach in Maine: recently removed snow shoes nestled in the sand.

But such is life in this part of the world. Maybe it’s time we replace the Gregorian calendar with this one, once and for all.