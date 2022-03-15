A Prized Rolex, and Four Other Things Celtic Grant Williams Loves Right Now

At the Garden, the Boston Celtics forward has his eye on the ball. But off the court, he’s on the lookout for objects of beauty.

The Watch

“I recently bought a Rolex. It’s something you can save for and gift as a family heirloom. I thought it was a cool timepiece to be able to pass down to my children.”

Rolex “Submariner” watch, starting at $8,950, Long’s Jewelers.

The Hoodie

“Playa Society is a Boston-based streetwear brand that does a lot of great things for the local community and the WNBA. I have a dope WNBA hoodie that is one of my favorites—something I can dress up or wear while I’m gaming.”

“Collegiate” hoodie, $80, Playa Society.

The Candle

“I love candles, and I typically buy them from Yankee Candle. They make me happy whenever I go home because a scent can change your entire mood.”

“MidSummer’s Night” candle, $31, the Yankee Candle Company.

The Sneaker

“Off the court, I love wearing the Nike ‘SB Dunk,’ which is super comfortable. It is one of those shoes that no matter what you wear with it, you can’t go wrong.”

“SB Dunk” sneaker, price upon request, GOAT.

The Suits

“My favorite local place to buy a suit is Giblees Menswear. During my rookie year, I had a custom suit made there. A suit can dictate a lot and start a lot of conversations.”

Custom suit, starting at $895, Giblees Menswear.