The TRACK, the Latest Addition to New Balance’s Athletic Mecca, Has Arrived

Take a look inside the Boston Landing mega-facility, which opens this week.

It’s time to lace up those sneaks, and not just for the Marathon.

The TRACK, the gigantic, multi-hyphenate sports facility in the heart of New Balance’s development in Brighton’s Boston Landing, has officially opened its doors.

The facility, which New Balance hopes will be a resource for professional and amateur athletes alike, is much more than its name suggests, and would certainly put your high school or college gymnasium to shame.

In it, you’ll find a fully tricked-out track-and-field setup, including a track with what a press release calls “hydraulically banked turns,” plus facilities for basketball, soccer, and volleyball. The floor itself will be adjustable to accommodate, it seems, just about any conceivable indoor sporting needs. On top of that, the space is outfitted with a 19,000 square foot, top-of-the-line Sports Research Lab, complete with motion capture equipment, a hyperbaric chamber, and what appear to be lots and lots of computers.

The TRACK is only the latest in New Balance’s efforts to build an athletics mecca in Brighton, where sporting activities (and sports puns) are in no short supply. The grand opening comes just a few weeks after the launch of Roadrunner (get it?), the Bowery-produced music venue that’s also located in The TRACK, and is packed with such sports-related design elements as locker room frosted glass and a wall made to look like a skate ramp. Next door, perhaps for those who’ve jogged their way through enough calories and are ready to blow off steam, you’ll also find the recently opened Broken Records Beer Hall, operated by the Briar Group.

Already in the shadow of the New Balance headquarters (which many have pointed out looks like a giant sneaker) is its retail and residential community Boston Landing, not to mention both the Bruins’ and Celtics’ practice facilities.

All of this comes as New Balance marks an anniversary under the tutelage of Jim Davis, who has been remaking the plot of land astride the Mass Pike now for many years.

“Fifty years ago this month, Jim Davis purchased New Balance and together with Anne, they have led the tremendous growth of our brand into the global athletic leader we are today, while still maintaining our unique company culture,” Joe Preston, President and CEO of New Balance says in a statement. “Jim also had the bold vision to completely transform the area around our global headquarters in Boston into a vibrant world-class sports hub for athletes and fans including the debut today of The TRACK at New Balance. The TRACK at New Balance offers the optimal training and performance venue for athletes of all abilities while driving New Balance innovation and technology insights through our new state-of-the-art New Balance Sports Research Lab.”

A kick-off celebration is planned Wednesday night featuring Jack Harlow, who signed on as New Balance brand ambassador this year.