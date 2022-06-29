Five Prominent Bostonians Share Their Best of Boston

How would you create the perfect day in the city? We asked five people who would know.

Alberto Vasallo III

For El Mundo Boston president and CEO Alberto Vasallo III, it’s a beach walk, a Sox game, and dancing the night away.

9 a.m.

After a long week of waking up at 4:30 a.m. to prepare for La Hora del Café morning show, a 9 a.m. Saturday-morning wake-up time is perfect (and not a minute sooner!). My go-to breakfast stop is Luberto’s Pastry Shop in Revere—a visual and tasty treat.

11 a.m.

Time for a walk. Revere Beach on a Saturday morning is close by. If it’s sunny and warm, then taking a walk in the neighborhood is something I really enjoy, especially on the weekend, when I can leave the phone at home and “disconnect” for at least a solid hour.

1 p.m.

It’s lunchtime at one of my favorite places: El Oriental de Cuba restaurant in Jamaica Plain. Similar to what some people experience at the bar Cheers, this is a place where everybody knows my name. Also, the Cuban food—especially the Cuban sandwich—is a weekly treat.

3 p.m.

I head over to Fenway Park for a 4 p.m. Saturday-afternoon game. There’s no better place to be in the summertime. Doing a few innings on-air in the Spanish broadcast booth with Sox announcer Nilson “Junior” Pepen is always fun—but not nine innings, maybe three.

6 p.m.

I grab a quick Italian sausage outside Fenway on my way out—with everything on it! Artie’s Famous Sausage on the corner of Jersey and Van Ness is my favorite food cart outside the ballpark. It has been around for decades.

8 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever time! My favorite hour of the week. It’s time to head out to enjoy Boston’s nightlife scene. You can probably find me at La Fábrica Central in Cambridge—on the dance floor.

Lydia Shire

For Scampo chef Lydia Shire, it’s potato pancakes, antiques shopping, and a little after-hours jazz.

9 a.m.

Coffee, coffee, coffee! First thing is Starbucks as soon as I turn on my computer, then a quick stop at Bickford’s Grille near my home for their crisp potato pancakes with sour cream (my newest naughty addiction).

11 a.m.

I talk to my purveyors to see what’s shakin’ and what’s new. For instance, I’ll call Nancy Matheson-Burns, owner of Dole & Bailey, to order Iberico baby back ribs. They’re so nutty and delicately fatty… perfect for a Scampo special!

1 p.m.

I kidnap Simon Restrepo, my co-chef at Scampo, and sneak him out for lunch at Ma Maison down the street. I eat anything Jacky Robert cooks, which is always first-rate.

3 p.m.

Butcher, butcher, butcher: It’s my favorite job at Scampo! I get to work on ducks, Dover sole, calf’s liver, Red Wattle pork racks from Heritage Foods in New York, and lobsters (I always do the more difficult claws to crack, and leave the tails for someone else). It’s the best fun of the day.

6 p.m.

You can find me taking a quick walk down Charles Street to feed my antiques addiction. I always stop at the new Upstairs Downstairs Home, where everything is beautifully curated.

8 p.m.

Dinner is with my BFF Bob Wiggins of Gourmet Caterers—a table for two at Grill 23 & Bar. Maybe some caviar, and most likely the Kobe or cap steak, creamed spinach (though it doesn’t rival my own creamed spinach), and always the coconut cake for dessert. On occasion, a trip to Slade’s Bar & Grill on Tremont Street for some late-night jazz. Then it’s sleep with my favorite pillows!

Nicole Obi

For Nicole Obi, head of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, it’s golf in Franklin Park, ice cream from an old standby, and books al fresco.

9 a.m.

After a brisk walk by the Brookline Reservoir with our Wheaten terrier, Disco, I like to enjoy a cup of coffee and a muffin from Sweet Teez Bakery.

11 a.m.

I find a shady spot in my backyard vegetable and herb garden to read a book from Frugal Bookstore. I’m currently into thrillers, humor, and biographies.

1 p.m.

I play the back nine holes of golf with my husband, Femi, at Franklin Park in Dorchester. The loser buys patties and coco bread for the winner at Jamaica Mi Hungry in Jamaica Plain.

3 p.m.

I treat myself and my daughter to a massage at G20 Spa + Salon and then get ice cream at J.P. Licks on Newbury Street.

6 p.m.

I have a cocktail and an early dinner with my closest friends at our new spot, Chef Dave’s, in Chestnut Hill. We love to support Black-owned restaurants for our girlfriend outings.

8 p.m.

I watch a fun movie such as Encanto while snuggling with my family on our couch, then head out with my husband to enjoy Jazz Urbane at Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen.

Sheena Collier

For Boston While Black founder Sheena Collier, it’s salmon cakes, a Seaport shopping trip, and roller skating in Mattapan.

9 a.m.

A good breakfast is a must for me. I would start at one of my favorite breakfast spots, Soleil, in Nubian Square. Get there early to get some fresh salmon cakes and grits.

11 a.m.

Boston is beautiful in the summer, so I try to spend as much time as I can outside. One of my favorite places to walk is along the Boston Harborwalk. Depending on the day, I may start near Pope John Paul II Park in Dorchester, Castle Island in South Boston, or the ICA in the Seaport.

1 p.m.

My perfect day has to include some self-care, so I would make an appointment for a facial at my favorite spa, BoldSkinBabe on Newbury Street. It is a great space to unwind, have a glass of champagne, and take a nap while being pampered.

3 p.m.

There is lots of outdoor shopping to do in the summer, from SoWa to Nubian Square. I would spend the rest of the afternoon checking out the Black-owned businesses that are selling clothes, jewelry, and more at one of the outdoor Seaport x Black-Owned Bos. Markets.

6 p.m.

For dinner and drinks, I would meet up with friends at Bootleg Special or Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen in the South End. These are some of the best places to get food that is full of flavor, great cocktails, and good music.

8 p.m.

If it’s a Sunday night, I am going to end the weekend with an adult skate night at Chez-Vous Roller Skating Rink in Mattapan. I even have my own pair of rose-gold skates! Even if you go by yourself, you are guaranteed to feel at home with people from all across the city who are looking to have fun.

Keith Lockhart

For the Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, it’s a trip to the aquarium, a waterfront lunch, and flower-gazing in the Public Garden.

9 a.m.

I wake up to the birds outside our lovely home in Newton Highlands, then pick up croissants at Lakon Paris Patisserie. They are about the best I’ve had anywhere (including Paris)!

11 a.m.

I head down to the waterfront. My family loves the New England Aquarium (my wife, Emiley, works for Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution), but a ride on Boston Harbor Cruises to Spectacle Island and a hike there might be in the works.

1 p.m.

Lunch overlooking the water in the Seaport is a must. The upper deck of Legal Harborside is an option. So is Temazcal (right on the water) and Coquette, where the food is exquisite.

3 p.m.

I head back toward the Back Bay for a walk in the Public Garden to check out the flowers.

5 p.m.

Time for a preconcert dinner in the area…might as well head to Beacon Hill. Barbara Lynch’s No. 9 Park has been there forever, but is still one of the best restaurants in the city.

8 p.m.

Where else? If it’s springtime, you should be at the Boston Pops in Symphony Hall (I’d be there myself, if I wasn’t already working). Drinks afterward at The Westland, just around the corner, and home to bed. Gotta get up early tomorrow to play tennis, in a vain attempt to stave off the results of all this eating!