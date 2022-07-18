The Best Boston Takes on the Ben Affleck/Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Did you, reader, know which city the groom is from?

You all know the drill. These days, when anyone or anything remotely linked to the city of Boston is in the news for any reason whatsoever—certain coffee chains, say, or whiffs of profanity in sports contexts—you can bet the world will remind us how Boston the animal, vegetable, or mineral in question is.

So why wouldn’t the union of Ben Affleck (from Boston [Cambridge]) and Jennifer Lopez give the internet such an opportunity?

a toast to the happy couple https://t.co/IUv4Hm68ed pic.twitter.com/ss7SaVZdfB — jolene of arc (@okaypompeii) July 17, 2022

It has been just about a year since the news broke that the onetime It Couple of both Hollywood and Beacon Hill were back together again, a milestone that inspired a walk down memory lane to a time when Bennifer sightings in the Commonwealth were treated like royal tours of the realm. So far they have yet to be spotted here, but we’re looking forward to perhaps a quick honeymoon in Back Bay, or maybe just seeing the happy couple with a his and hers Fenway Frank, sometime very soon.

Until then, this is a moment that calls for celebrating, remembering, and savoring the Boston-ness of it all.

So three cheers for FLOBUS.

Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez for becoming the new First Lady of Boston — p (@cowboypar) July 18, 2022

Hooray for a (much-needed) victory for Sox Nation.

JLo marrying Ben Affleck instead of A-Rod is the only Boston victory over New York today. — Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) July 17, 2022

And why not recall that Affleck got the start in show business that led him to this momentous day as a tween on “The Voyage of the Mimi” a PBS program filmed in Marblehead.

Never forget that Ben Affleck’s on-screen career started in public media as a 12-year-old child actor on the 13-episode @PBS series, “The Voyage of the Mimi.” (🎞 via PBS) pic.twitter.com/IIMzZWJlqA — GBH (@GBH) July 17, 2022

Or offer some tips on how to make an even bigger splash around these parts:

I know she took Ben Affleck’s last name, but Jennifer Lopez wearing a Red Sox hat would be a TRULY seismic event were it ever to occur. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) July 18, 2022

And for good measure, reflect on the fact that he is and always will be a Boston hardcore kid at (have) heart.

Congrats, pal.