Newbury Street Will Go Car-Free for Six Straight Sundays Starting This Month

We love to see it. Keep it coming.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

If you’ve enjoyed the summertime bliss that is walking down the middle of Newbury Street, without a care in the world (or a car on the road), perhaps while listening to some buskers play jazz as you chomp on street food and bounce from store to store, some fantastic news: Open Newbury is back, in a big way.

The popular program, which has seen the busy shopping thoroughfare closed to all but foot traffic on select weekends for the past few years, extend its run this summer to every weekend from late August through late September.

That’s right, folks: Starting August 21, the pedestrian jubilation will essentially be a six-week residency. The fun starts August 21, and continues every Sunday through September 25. Roads will be closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Mass. Ave. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The closure will also be in effect on small portions of Hereford, Gloucester, Fairfield, and Exeter streets.

#OpenNewbury will be back August 21st! Shop local & enjoy the car-free open street for six Sundays in a row. Learn more: https://t.co/1b34DX9Lqd pic.twitter.com/eL6MJj2f69 — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) August 12, 2022

It’s no wonder the city is sextoupling down on the concept. Newbury has really embraced the opportunity to use all that open space typically off-limits to shoppers on foot, filling the newly available expanse with cute food stands, pop-up tents with goods for sale, and amenities like lounge areas with cozy couches. Not a bad way to spend a summer or fall day in Boston, if you ask me.

Earlier this year, the city also brought the concept to other neighborhoods, with car-free streets days in JP and Roxbury in July and August. A third, in Dorchester, is set for September 24. It also closed down part of Copley Square in front of the Boston Public Library as part of a pilot program in June.

Word to the wise, by the way: If you’ve ever thought your street should be Open [Your Street], the city is also offering help securing the proper permits and now has city-made “block party kits” available at City Hall.