Our Annual Top Lawyers List Is Here

Featuring 1,211 of the region’s best and brightest legal minds, it’s our biggest and most comprehensive yet.

If you’re like most people, you don’t think too much about lawyers—until, that is, you need one. And given the overwhelming number of attorneys in Greater Boston, it’s not always easy to know whom to call when you need help. That’s where we come in. For the second time, we’re bringing you a curated list of the top attorneys in a wide range of legal specialties, from business and criminal law to family and employment law.

To compile this extensive guide, Boston magazine (in partnership with DataJoe Research) invited lawyers in the area to nominate up to three of their peers in a select number of specialties. The top vote-getters in each specialty were then reviewed by an advisory board of select lawyers, chosen for their credentials and the high number of votes they received. Sort by name, town, or specialty to find the pro you need, and then let them do the hard work.