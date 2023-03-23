A New Glossier Store Is Opening on Newbury Street

This is the beauty brand's first permanent location in Boston.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

It’s time for dewy skin, perfectly rosy lips, and for all your “clean girl” dreams to come true: “It Girl” makeup brand Glossier is coming to Newbury Street, just in time for spring. Get ready to walk through the glossy pink and green arches and straight to your new favorite “Generation G” lipstick shade.

The store will open the doors of its 10th location on March 24th at 120 Newbury St. With it comes an exclusive first chance to get the Glossier “You” fragrance in a travel-sized rollerball, as well as a cozy collegiate-inspired Glossier sweatshirt only available for purchase at the store. Even better, there will be a monogrammer at the store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on opening day for any Glossier girlies who want to customize their new merch. And $5 of each crewneck purchase at the store goes toward Artists for Humanity, a Boston-based organization that provides teens with resources by connecting them with jobs in art and design.

The trendy millennial makeup company was founded in 2014 by ex-Vogue assistant and the blogger behind Into The Gloss, Emily Weiss. After becoming well-known for covering the makeup routines of prominent women and celebrities, Weiss created four of her own products which led to the launch of her very own beauty empire. The New York-based company is known for their chic, pastel aesthetic, minimalist packaging style, and their Glossier-pink themed and decorated stores.

Each Glossier store is known for having its own distinct theme and the Boston location is no different. This storefront is inspired by local architecture and sports a decorative limestone façade, window niches, and bronze marble details. Inside, the store aims to match the vibrant, young energy of the city’s collegiate population. Shoppers will be greeted by employees in the company’s signature pink jumpsuits as they enter. Decorated with dreamy mirrors, pastel pink and green arches, and a special selfie room decorated by a local artist, the new spot will surely be Instagrammable and packed full of bushy-eyebrowed and glossy-lipped Bostonians.

While this is the chic makeup brand’s first permanent location in Boston, it’s not its first visit to the city: Back in 2019, the makeup brand made an appearance that dominated all nine spaces of the Seaport’s The Current pop-up village. But since then, the city has been devoid of stores carrying Glossier until the brand expanded to Sephora this February. With the new opening, Glossier’s devotees shopping options have expanded a little bit more. Lucky us!

The new Glossier will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.