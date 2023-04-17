Here Are the 2023 Boston Marathon Winners

This is who came out on top this year.

It’s Patriots’ Day in Boston, and the 127th Boston Marathon is underway. Competition was particularly fierce this year, so who was the first down Boylston Street? Here are the results.

Women’s Elite

The women’s elite race was a nail-biter until Kenmore Square, then Hellen Obiri emerged onto Boylston Street to win the race with a time of 2:21:38, beating the fastest woman in the marathon field Amane Beriso (2:21:50) and Lonah Salpeter (2:21:57), with the fourth-fastest winning time in history.

This was Obiri’s Boston Marathon debut and only her second marathon ever. A Kenyan-born athlete, she’s a decorated middle-distance runner with two Olympic medals; she’s also the only woman to win world titles in indoor track, outdoor track and cross-country. Obiri finished sixth in her first full marathon in 2022, but roughly a month ago, she set a course record at the New York City Half Marathon, one of six half marathons she’s dominated.

Finishing fifth was USA’s Emma Bates, who recorded the second-fastest Boston Marathon time (2:22:10) for an American woman, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

Men’s Elite

For the second year in a row, Evans Chebet won the Boston Marathon in the men’s division, with a time of 2:05:04, beating his 2022 time of 2:06:51 and logging the third-fastest winning time in race history. Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay finished second; fellow Kenyan Benson Kipruto, who trains with Chebet and won the Boston Marathon in 2021, came in third.

Fun fact: Chebet ran the Boston Marathon for the first time in 2018, but didn’t finish.

Men’s Wheelchair

Switzerland’s Marcel Hug crossed the finish line first, setting a course record with a time of 1:17:06.