News

Here Are the 2023 Boston Marathon Winners

This is who came out on top this year.

By ·

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 17: Evans Chebet of Kenya (L) and Hellen Obiri of Kenya (R) pose with the trophy on the finish line after winning the professional Men’s Division and professional Women’s Division respectively during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It’s Patriots’ Day in Boston, and the 127th Boston Marathon is underway. Competition was particularly fierce this year, so who was the first down Boylston Street? Here are the results.

Women’s Elite

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 17: Hellen Obiri of Kenya crosses the finish line and takes first place in the professional Women’s Division during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The women’s elite race was a nail-biter until Kenmore Square, then Hellen Obiri emerged onto Boylston Street to win the race with a time of 2:21:38, beating the fastest woman in the marathon field Amane Beriso (2:21:50) and Lonah Salpeter (2:21:57), with the fourth-fastest winning time in history.

This was Obiri’s Boston Marathon debut and only her second marathon ever. A Kenyan-born athlete, she’s a decorated middle-distance runner with two Olympic medals; she’s also the only woman to win world titles in indoor track, outdoor track and cross-country. Obiri finished sixth in her first full marathon in 2022, but roughly a month ago, she set a course record at the New York City Half Marathon, one of six half marathons she’s dominated.

Finishing fifth was USA’s Emma Bates, who recorded the second-fastest Boston Marathon time (2:22:10) for an American woman, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

Men’s Elite

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS: With Massachusetts governor Maura Healey in the background, Evans Chebet of Kenya poses with the trophy after winning the professional Men’s Division during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

For the second year in a row, Evans Chebet won the Boston Marathon in the men’s division, with a time of 2:05:04, beating his 2022 time of 2:06:51 and logging the third-fastest winning time in race history. Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay finished second; fellow Kenyan Benson Kipruto, who trains with Chebet and won the Boston Marathon in 2021, came in third.

Fun fact: Chebet ran the Boston Marathon for the first time in 2018, but didn’t finish.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 17: Evans Chebet of Kenya crosses the finish line and takes first place in the professional Men’s Division during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Men’s Wheelchair

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 17: Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line and takes first place in the professional Men’s Wheelchair Division during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Switzerland’s Marcel Hug crossed the finish line first, setting a course record with a time of 1:17:06.

Women’s Wheelchair

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 17: Susannah Scaroni of the United States crosses the finish line and takes first place in the professional Women’s Wheelchair Division during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 17: Marcel Hug of Switzerland (L) and Susannah Scaroni of the United States (R) pose with the trophy after winning the professional Men’s Wheelchair Division and professional Women’s Wheelchair Division respectively during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Here are the 2023 Boston Marathon Winners

  2. The Everyday Affects of the Marathon Bombings, Ten Years Later

  3. “We Will Finish the Race”: The Making of Our May 2013 Cover

  4. How I Learned There's Heroism in Preparedness

  5. How to Lose $6 Million a Day

  6. Boston Marathon Bombings: 10 Years Later, 10 Years Stronger – Boston Magazine

  7. What the Marathon Bombings Taught Us