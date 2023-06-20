Celebrating Hokusai’s Influence at the Museum of Fine Arts

Plus, dispatches from a music-and-arts benefit at Berklee Performance Center and the Prospero Society's reception at the Newbury Boston.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Pop quiz.

Q: Where’s the largest collection of Japanese art outside of Japan?

A: The Museum of Fine Arts.

Accordingly, it was like a trip to Tokyo without the jetlag for members of the Museum Council and patrons when the MFA hosted a preview party for the opening of “Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence.”

The exhibition of the Japanese master’s work (on view until July 16) attracted the likes of Alice’s Table creator Alice Lewis; Newton’s answer to Nick and Nora Charles, Nina and William Schroeder; the unfairly attractive Bill Neidlinger and Agnieszka Cieplinska; party pair Bonnie and Merle Berger; tech bigwig Will DeKrey and climate justice crusader Sean Garren; Newport nabob Tom Eberhardt; and one woman who, when asked if her husband was there, responded, “No, but you heard what happened?” The shocking answer was that he’d had a grisly accident.

On a lighter note, the evening began with introductory remarks in the Remis Auditorium from the show’s curators, Sarah Thompson and Kendall DeBoer, as well as museum head honcho Matthew Teitelbaum, who tantalized the audience by sharing that in the 1920s, two brothers, William and John Spaulding, donated more than 6,000 Japanese prints to the MFA’s collection with the bizarre stipulation that they never be displayed.

Cocktails and dinner followed in the Shapiro Family Courtyard. Guests were free to peruse the exhibit, which includes more than 300 works—one-third by Hokusai and two-thirds by artists he influenced, including Monet, Frankenthaler, Warhol, Kusama, and whoever created the movie poster for Demon Slayer, the highest-grossing film of 2020 and the last work in the show before you exit through the gift shop.

Overheard in the gallery as guests browsed the ocean-inspired artwork: “This whole thing is making me crave sushi.” Meanwhile, when asked, “How many children do you have?” a woman replied, “That depends on whether you’re counting my husband.”

Loud and Clear

The Hamilton-Garrett Music and Arts Academy in Roxbury hosted its annual Make Them Hear You benefit at Berklee Performance Center in the Back Bay. Grammy-winning headlining act Take 6 performed as the event paid tribute to honoree Patrice Rushen, the jazz pianist, vocalist, composer, and educator. Judging by the crowd, they could have taken 7 or 8.

All of Boston’s a Stage

The Prospero Society supports Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, which has produced free shows on the Common for 25-plus years. They recently hosted a reception at the Newbury Boston, and Faran Tahir, who’s playing Macbeth in this summer’s production, flew in from the UAE, looking shockingly fresh for a guy filming three films on three continents.

First published in the print edition of the June 2023 issue with the headline “Big in Japan.”