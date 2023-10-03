Party Pics: The Great Hatsby Contest Meets the Best of Boston

Fascinators and picture hats, boaters and Borsalinos, and every other imaginable type of cranial adornment were on full display at the 26th annual Rose Garden Party, held in the Kelleher Rose Garden in the Back Bay Fens and hosted by honorary chair Mayor Michelle Wu. The unfailingly gorgeous evening began with sips and nibbles among the beautiful blossoms and continued with dinner and dancing inside a tent that could contain the throng but not their high spirits.

Timed to coincide with 3,000 roses in peak bloom, the party raised funds for ParkArts, the program that puts on free, family-friendly activities—from concerts to movies to arts-and-crafts workshops—in Boston parks. Spotted stopping to smell the roses were stalwart supporters Kevin and Maggie Ahearn, author and equestrienne Christy Cashman, clout-wielding couple Kathy and Richard Taylor, Huntington Theatre it-girl Temple Gill, force of nature Vivien Li, painter and PR maven Lynne Kortenhaus, parks commissioner Ryan Woods, and the incomparable Colette Phillips.

Who wore their toppers best? The Great Hatsby Contest was won by a cadre of creatives, including the Rouvalis Flowers crew (Samantha Meehan, Patricia Costello, Kayley Micale, Alexandra Lundgren, and Olivia Sullivan); dahlia-come-to-life Keisha Campbell of Carpenters Union Local 327; designer Ellie Ayati-Jian; and Beacon Hillion Christopher Eramo. All told, the event brought in close to half a million dollars.

In other words:

Roses are red,

The Mayor’s Michelle Wu,

She throws a great garden party,

It’s a veritable Who’s Who!

The Best of (Boston) Times

The stampede of fabulousness you heard in August was more than 1,500 guests headed to Allston-Brighton hot spot Roadrunner for Boston magazine’s annual Best of Boston awards party, sponsored by Casa Noble tequila. More than 30 restaurant winners offered tastings, and guests got down to beats from Hot Mess and DJ Ryan Brown. The evening ended with an epic after-party at the Railstop Restaurant & Bar until it was time to Uber home and face Thursday morning (ouch!). More photos from the event here. (Our Best of Boston 2023 award winners are here.)

Doing Well by Doing Good

It was an evening of high-spirited high jinks when Room to Grow, which supports families raising babies in low-income circumstances, hosted the Power of Play: The Magic of Reading benefit at the Artists for Humanity EpiCenter. More than 200 guests came out for cocktails and kibitzing, along with a silent auction that included a private chef’s tasting at Uni and signed Celtics swag.

