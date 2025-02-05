Four Ways to Relax at Logan Airport

Travel can be stressful, and nowhere is this more apparent than at Logan Airport. But amid the chaos of New England’s largest airport are several hidden oases where you can find moments of tranquility. Whether you’re dealing with a lengthy layover or arriving early for an international flight, here are four ways to decompress.

1. Unwind in massage chairs at the Chase Sapphire Lounge.

While Logan doesn’t have its own day spa, purchasing a day pass to the Chase Sapphire Lounge, located between terminals B and C, can have a similar effect. Its wellness area features two private rooms with massage chairs, which you can book in 30-minute intervals—the perfect amount of time for a little preflight R & R. Pro tip: Practice deep breathing exercises during your session to maximize relaxation benefits.

2. Meditate in the chapel.

You don’t need to be religious to discover a moment of peace at the aptly named Our Lady of the Airways, the oldest airport chapel in the country. Hidden near baggage claim between terminals B and C, it’s a tranquil spot to relieve any lingering travel stress through the wonders of mindfulness or meditation.

3. Grab fresh fuel.

Logan has upped its culinary game lately, and that includes in the healthy food department. Situated in the new Boston Public Market in Terminal C, Mother Juice serves up cold-pressed juices, superfood smoothies, and hearty salads and bowls that promise to fuel you up before that big flight (without weighing you down).

4. Dive into Delta Sky Club.

Need extra sleep before an early flight? Delta Sky Club members and certain Amex card holders can skip their morning hygiene routine in favor of a private shower suite in the Delta Sky Club in Terminal E, which offers plush amenities like slippers, bathrobes, and Grown Alchemist toiletries. If you’re there later in the afternoon or evening, be sure to check out the new Delta One Lounge, located within the Sky Club, for a relaxing dining experience.