The Boston Lyric Opera Gala began with a performance of Aida at the Emerson Colonial Theater, continued with a cocktail reception at the BLO’s headquarters at the Midway Artist Studios followed by a seated dinner, and concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing the evening’s honorees. These included mega-philanthropists Ray and Maria Stata; Grammy-winning bass Morris Robinson; music critic Jeremy Eichler; community organizer Leverett Wing; and mezzo-soprano Arielle Rogers-Wilkey.The location of the celebration was a last-minute change due to an unforeseen snafu that worked several people into a swivet, but the Fort Point loft space made for an ideal venue, with a reception in a wood-and-brick-lined room overlooking the rehearsal and performance hall where dinner was served. (Major props to Tyger Event Design + Production for the flawless pivot.) Guests were ushered to their tables to the tune of the “Triumphal March” from Aida, prompting one man to proudly exclaim, “I can play this on the kazoo!”

Prominent among the throng: Beacon Hillions Suki and Miguel De Bragança; South End nabobs Kurt Gress and Samuel Parkinson; the bewitching Suzanne Bernard-Plimpton and her adoring other half, Samuel; arts boosters Katie and Paul Buttenweiser; the comme il faut Jane Tyler; at least one person who called to mind the line in Aida when she says, “What that man sees and understands could be etched in a grain of sand”; and one woman who lamented the production’s lack of live elephants, prompting her dinner companion to comment, “But who would clean up after them?”

The chocolate-colored roses in the centerpieces were a prominent topic of conversation, and the consensus on dinner was that the filet mignon was delicious and a crowd-pleaser but wasn’t necessarily the most imaginative. However, proving what an exceptional evening it was, one woman exclaimed, “This is the first time I’ve worn pantyhose in five years!”