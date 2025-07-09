Best of Boston 2025: Readers’ Poll Winners

You have spoken, and you have feelings.

Hopefully by now you’ve had a chance to peruse our 51st Best of Boston issue, our annual definitive guide to the city’s best things right now: Places to dine, stores to browse, characters to celebrate, facilities to retire (if you’re aquatic)—and so much more. If not, go forth! (Better yet, grab a physical copy—and come to our party.)

While our editors chose 250 winners in nine categories, we also asked your Best of Boston picks for our 2025 Readers’ Poll. Boy, did you deliver. We received thousands of ballots, with write-ins ranging from predictable powerhouses (Grill 23 & Bar) to delightful suggestions that made us double-check Google Maps (we see you, Bent Water Brewing Company in Lynn). Some results confirmed what we already suspected (you all lovvvvvve George Howell), while others served up genuine surprises (Rasta Rootz—your fan base is intense).

What emerges is an interesting snapshot of Greater Boston as seen through you. So grab a coffee (preferably from wherever you voted for best café), and dive into the results. Or just scroll and screenshot and share—you know, how we do now.

Best Movie Theater Winner: Showcase SuperLux Chestnut Hill

55 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, showcasecinemas.com

Runner-up: Coolidge Corner Theatre

290 Harvard St., Brookline, coolidge.org

Best Museum Winner: Museum of Fine Arts

465 Huntington Ave., Fenway, Boston, mfa.org

Runner-up: Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

25 Evans Way, Fenway, Boston, gardnermuseum.org Best Music Venue Winner: MGM Music Hall at Fenway

2 Lansdowne St., Fenway, Boston, crossroadspresents.com

Runner-up: Roadrunner

89 Guest St., Brighton, Boston, roadrunnerboston.com

Best Theatre Venue Winner: The Wang Theatre at the Boch Center

270 Tremont St., Downtown Boston, bochcenter.org Runner up: Citizens Bank Opera House

539 Washington St., Downtown Boston, citizensoperahouse.com Best Art Gallery Winner: DTR Modern

167 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston, dtrmodern.com Runner up: The Copley Society of Art

158 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston, copleysociety.org City Life Best Politician Winner: Mayor Michelle Wu Runner-up: Elizabeth Warren Best TV Personality Winner: Pari Kim and Tina Zhu Xi Caruso (Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum) Runner-up: Lisa Hughes (CBS Boston/WBZ) Shopping Best Florist Winner: Winston Flowers

Multiple locations, winstonflowers.com



Runner-up: Rococo Floral

231 Somerville Ave., Somerville, rococofloralco.com Best Gift Shop Winner: Bee’s Knees British Imports

566 Massachusetts Ave., Acton, thebeeskneesbritishimports.com Runner-up: Trove on Tremont

592 Tremont St., South End, Boston, troveontremont.com Best Toy Store Winner: Henry Bear’s Park

Cambridge and other locations, henrybear.com



Runner-up: Boing! Toy Shop

667 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, Boston, boingtoys.com Best Women’s Clothing Store Winner: The Dragonfly Boutique

1656 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, lexdragonflyboutique.com Runner-up: Covet

Multiple locations, covetboston.com Best Men’s Clothing Store Winner: Sault New England

577 Tremont St., South End, Boston, saultne.com Runner-up: The Point Clothing Lounge

135 Emerson St., South Boston, thepoint02127.com Service