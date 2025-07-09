Best of Boston 2025: Readers’ Poll Winners

News

Hopefully by now you’ve had a chance to peruse our 51st Best of Boston issue, our annual definitive guide to the city’s best things right now: Places to dine, stores to browse, characters to celebrate, facilities to retire (if you’re aquatic)—and so much more. If not, go forth! (Better yet, grab a physical copy—and come to our party.)

While our editors chose 250 winners in nine categories, we also asked your Best of Boston picks for our 2025 Readers’ Poll. Boy, did you deliver. We received thousands of ballots, with write-ins ranging from predictable powerhouses (Grill 23 & Bar) to delightful suggestions that made us double-check Google Maps (we see you, Bent Water Brewing Company in Lynn). Some results confirmed what we already suspected (you all lovvvvvve George Howell), while others served up genuine surprises (Rasta Rootz—your fan base is intense).

What emerges is an interesting snapshot of Greater Boston as seen through you. So grab a coffee (preferably from wherever you voted for best café), and dive into the results. Or just scroll and screenshot and share—you know, how we do now.

Dining

Best Bagel

Winner: Spot!
56 Cottage St. East, Norwood, @bagelsbyperry

Runner-up: Brick Street Bagels
@brick.street.bagels

Best Brewery

Winner: Night Shift Brewing
Multiple locations, nightshiftbrewing.com

Runner-up: Remnant Brewing
2 Bow Market Way, Somerville, remnantsomerville.com

Best Brunch

Winner: Midnight Morning
14 Birch St., Roslindale, Boston, midnightmorning.com

Runner-up: The Friendly Toast
Multiple locations, thefriendlytoast.com

Best Burger

Winner: Bred Gourmet
730 Main St., Cambridge; 2255 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, Boston; bredgourmet.com

Runner-up: Tasty Burger
Multiple locations, tastyburger.com

Best Cocktail Bar

Winner: Marcelino’s
2 Northern Ave., Seaport District, Boston, marcelinosboutiquebar.com

Runner-up: D16
955 Boylston St., Unit A, Back Bay, Boston, d16boston.com

Best Coffee Shop

Winner: George Howell Coffee
Multiple locations, georgehowellcoffee.com

Runner-up: Espresso Love
33 Broad St., Downtown Boston, @espressolove_boston

Best Doughnut

Winner: Blackbird Doughnuts
Multiple locations, blackbirddoughnuts.com

Runner-up: Union Square Donuts
Multiple locations, unionsquaredonuts.com

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Winner: The Friendly Toast
Multiple locations, thefriendlytoast.com

Runner-up: Granary Tavern
170 Milk St., Downtown Boston, granarytavern.com

Best Tacos

Winner: Naco Taco
297 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, nacocentral.com

Runner-up: Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 W Broadway, South Boston; 61 Brookline Ave., Fenway, Boston, locotacoshops.com

Best Ice Cream

Winner: J.P. Licks
Multiple locations, jplicks.com

Runner-up: Honeycomb Creamery
1702 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge honeycombcreamery.com

Best Fine-Dining Restaurant

Winner: Grill 23 & Bar
161 Berkeley St., Back Bay, Boston, grill23.com

Runner-up: Mistral
223 Columbus Ave., South End, Boston, mistralbistro.com

Best Sushi

Winner: Momi Nonmi
1128 Cambridge St., Cambridge, mominonmi.com

Runner-up: XOXO Sushi
1154 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, xoxosushi.com

Best Pizza

Winner: Union Park Pizza
244 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston, unionparkpizza.com

Runner-up: Picco
513 Tremont St., South End, Boston, piccoboston.com

Arts & Entertainment

Best Movie Theater

Winner: Showcase SuperLux Chestnut Hill
55 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, showcasecinemas.com

Runner-up: Coolidge Corner Theatre
290 Harvard St., Brookline, coolidge.org

Best Museum

Winner: Museum of Fine Arts
465 Huntington Ave., Fenway, Boston, mfa.org

Runner-up: Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
25 Evans Way, Fenway, Boston, gardnermuseum.org

Best Music Venue

Winner: MGM Music Hall at Fenway
2 Lansdowne St., Fenway, Boston, crossroadspresents.com

Runner-up: Roadrunner
89 Guest St., Brighton, Boston, roadrunnerboston.com

Best Theatre Venue

Winner: The Wang Theatre at the Boch Center
270 Tremont St., Downtown Boston, bochcenter.org

Runner up: Citizens Bank Opera House
539 Washington St., Downtown Boston, citizensoperahouse.com

Best Art Gallery

Winner: DTR Modern
167 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston, dtrmodern.com

Runner up: The Copley Society of Art
158 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston, copleysociety.org

City Life

Best Politician

Winner: Mayor Michelle Wu

Runner-up: Elizabeth Warren

Best TV Personality

Winner: Pari Kim and Tina Zhu Xi Caruso (Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum)

Runner-up: Lisa Hughes (CBS Boston/WBZ)

Shopping

Best Florist

Winner: Winston Flowers
Multiple locations, winstonflowers.com

Runner-up: Rococo Floral
231 Somerville Ave., Somerville, rococofloralco.com

Best Gift Shop

Winner: Bee’s Knees British Imports
566 Massachusetts Ave., Acton, thebeeskneesbritishimports.com

Runner-up: Trove on Tremont
592 Tremont St., South End, Boston, troveontremont.com

Best Toy Store

Winner: Henry Bear’s Park
Cambridge and other locations, henrybear.com

Runner-up: Boing! Toy Shop
667 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, Boston, boingtoys.com

Best Women’s Clothing Store

Winner: The Dragonfly Boutique
1656 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, lexdragonflyboutique.com

Runner-up: Covet
Multiple locations, covetboston.com

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Winner: Sault New England
577 Tremont St., South End, Boston, saultne.com

Runner-up: The Point Clothing Lounge
135 Emerson St., South Boston, thepoint02127.com

Service

Best Spa

Winner: Release Well-Being Center
28 Arlington St., Back Bay, Boston; 201 Turnpike Rd., Westborough; releasewellbeingcenter.com

Runner-up: Bella Sante
Multiple locations, bellasante.com

Best Cannabis Dispensary

Winner: Rasta Rootz
21R Broad St., Downtown Boston, rastarootz.com

Runner-up: Native Sun
Multiple locations, nativesuncannabis.com

Best Hair Salon

Winner: Patrice Vinci Salon
91 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston, patricevinci.com

Runner-up: Duo Hair Studio
2 Brighton St. #217, Belmont, duobelmont.com

Best Gym

Winner: Healthworks Fitness
Multiple locations, healthworksfitness.com

Runner-up: SoWa Health + Wellness
560 Harrison Ave., South End, Boston, sowahealthandwellness.com

Best Yoga Studio

Winner: Boston Yoga Union
364 Boylston St., 2nd Floor, Back Bay, Boston; 1297 Beacon St, Brookline; bostonyogaunion.com

Runner-up: Down Under School of Yoga
Multiple locations, downunderyoga.com

