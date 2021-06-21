On the Market: A Single-Family Home in the South End with a Sunny Library

With five stories of living space, this contemporary home offers all the room you need for anything you want to do.

146 W Newton Street, South End

Price: $6,795,000

Size: 4,535 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

One of the plights of the urban-dwelling literature lover is finding a place that has space for you and your extensive book collection. Yes, this is a real problem. But your heart will skip a beat when you see the room for your books in this single-family home in the South End. The light-filled library, decked out with floor-to-ceiling windows and bookshelves, is just one of the many spaces this capacious home offers.

This home welcomes you in with a stately exterior featuring the trademark Boston brownstone bricks and black wrought iron. Inside, find five stories worth of living space, three of which are extended at the rear for maximal living space. The space isn’t just horizontal: The library and living room both have soaring ceilings that are over 10 feet tall. But the devil’s in the details: not only is this house equipped with sharp amenities like a water filtration system and an alarm system, but it boasts custom-made mahogany windows, cabinets, and hardware throughout its many living spaces.

In addition to a sun-drenched library with its wood-burning fireplace and wet bar, you’ll also get a roomy kitchen perfect for dining and cooking. The kitchen opens up to one of the home’s two parking spaces, which means no more long, painful walks up from the garage with overflowing grocery bags. It also has a wall of French doors that open out to one of three terraces that come with the home. Habitants of the primary bedroom suite—which takes up a whole floor by itself—will also get a private terrace.

Head to the garden level and find even more outdoor spaces. The ground floor not only has a guest suite with full kitchen, but a custom wine cellar, storage, and a garden that offers a bit of outdoor solace, in case you didn’t have enough room already.

For more information, contact John Neale and Bradford Sprogis, Sprogis & Neale Real Estate, sproigisneale.com.

