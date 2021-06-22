Either-Or: A Nature-Filled Natick Home vs. a Luxe Condo on Flagship Wharf

It’s amazing what a few miles will do to the market. This month, we compare a sprawling MetroWest pad with a posh Charlestown penthouse.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Justin Hebert of Residential Properties (Natick); Jack Vatcher Photography (Charlestown)

27 Indian Rock Road, Natick Sale Price: $1,525,000 197 Eighth Street, #11, Charlestown

$1,650,000

226

5,657 square feet

7

5.5 Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $1,699,000

95

1,703 square feet

2

2

Whether you’re living in the city or the ’burbs, there’s nothing like a summer day spent lounging outside. The new owners of this custom home in Natick will surely enjoy relaxing on their wraparound deck overlooking Nonesuch Pond, which can be used for kayaking, fishing, or swimming during the warmer months. Should they choose to retreat indoors when temperatures fall, a glass-walled great room offers sights of the water year-round, as do the floor-to-ceiling windows in the first-floor primary suite.

About 18 miles away in Charlestown, the residents of this luxury penthouse can stroll onto their balcony for Boston Harbor panoramas. While their suburban counterparts have more than an acre of land to gaze upon, to say nothing of their significantly larger indoor living space, the city condo compensates for less greenery and square footage with convenience: Who needs suburban strip malls when you have a gym, a salon, and a café all within the building?

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including home builders and contractors, interior designers, home accent décor, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.