On the Market: A Contemporary Beachside Home on Plum Island

This home with waterfront views, two stories of deck space, and beachside access represents all the best parts of living in Newburyport.

18 69th Street, Newburyport

Price: $1,375,000

Size: 2,740 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Newburyport is already an enviable spot to live thanks to its coastal location and beachy vibes. But if you want to make the most of life in this seaside town, this spot on Plum Island might just be the answer. Named for the beach plum shrubs that grow on the sand dunes, this barrier island offers direct beach access for water activities like swimming and kayaking and is home to the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge. Living here can sometimes mean dealing with tourist crowds, but luckily this recently renovated seaside home can help with that, offering the utmost privacy along with the conveniences of island living.

This 1945 build underwent renovations in 2014 to spruce up its three floors of living space. It’s easy to see why the owners were willing to put down the money to give this home a face lift: Its location on the cross section of where the Atlantic meets the mouth of the Merrimack River offers not only privacy and beach access, but unparalleled water views from both inside and outside. Inside, sliding glass doors open up to two stories of back deck space connected by a spiral staircase, making it the perfect spot for some outdoor relaxation against the backdrop of the nearby sandy dunes. Want to head to the beach? Not only are you a short walk away, but there’s also an outdoor shower so you can rinse off without covering the house in sand.

Between the outdoor shower, seaside location, the thatched wooden exterior and breezy coastal aesthetic, it’s easy to dismiss this house as a beach home only. After all, it has not just three bedrooms, but a den, game room, and home office that if configured properly could fit the whole family for summertime fun. But with central air conditioning, insulated windows and two parking spots, you can easily make this spot your full-time home so you never have to give up easy access to a beachside retreat.

