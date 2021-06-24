On the Market: A Cheery Single-Family Townhouse in Cambridge

A bright orange door invites you into this Inman Square home boasting garage space and a sweet patio.

13 Gardner Road #13, Cambridge

Price: $1,695,000

Size: 1,690 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full

It’d be hard to say no to this home. Even from the street, it’s cheery and inviting, with its sky-blue siding and bright orange door. Beyond the curb appeal though, this townhouse offers the opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds. You get historic style with modern features and city conveniences along with suburban luxury, all wrapped in one charming package.

This Victorian house was built just this year, which means you don’t have to worry about fixing up wear and tear, but you still get to enjoy the style of a historic home. The location only further sweetens the deal: conveniently placed in Inman Square, pedestrians gain easy access to the bars and restaurants of Inman while being a short walk from Central. And anyone eager to get outside the city will enjoy the convenience of garage parking and an outdoor escape in the form of a paved patio out back.

Inside, front bay windows welcome in an abundance of light as you enter, illuminating rooms from the white oak floors to the high ceilings. The interior home design is sleek and modern with hardwood floors lining the sunny living and dining rooms. The kitchen countertops and backsplash feature veined quartz, along with chic stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar.

Head up the custom oak lit stairway to find two bedrooms on the second floor that share a bathroom with a deep tub and textured tiles. A third floor hosts a private bedroom suite with a cathedral ceiling, multiple closets, and a tiled bathroom. A finished basement is home to a bedroom suite that could be used as a family/media room, depending on your needs. Oh, and don’t worry about feeling like an underground basement dweller: there’s two side-by-side windows on this lower level so you have a light-filled space wherever you go.

For more information, contact Sandrine Deschaux, RE/MAX Destiny, sandrinedeschaux.com

