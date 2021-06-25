On the Market: A Glass House in Carlisle Built for Indoor-Outdoor Living

These glass walls do more than just wow the neighbors.

140 Indian Hill Road, Carlisle

Price: $1,500,000

Size: 2,971 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full

Indoor-outdoor living is having a moment right now. And with a summer of balmy nights and breezy days ahead of us, how can anyone not choose to spend as much time as they can outside? Cue this contemporary Carlisle gem. Located on the Concord border and on the edge of the Estabrook Woods conservation, this home set at the end of a cul-de-sac is more than just your average private wooded retreat: it’s specially designed to bring the outdoors inside in the perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living.

From the exterior alone, this contemporary gem of a home looks stunning. The crisply designed 2007 build features two stories of glass walls alongside the wood exterior that’s sure to wow any guest and passerby. But this design does more than just create a spectacular visual effect. The bottom set of glass walls in the two-story great room are actually folding doors. Crack them open to enjoy the fine landscaping and abundant greenery of the nearby conservation land from the comfort of your home. The doors open up to a wooden deck so guests can flit in between there and the open concept living room during summer parties, while an automatic 20-foot screen descending from the ceiling can be used other times when you want a bit of nature while keeping the bugs at bay.

Of course, that’s not all that makes this home such a treasure. Also on the first floor is a family room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and a bedroom suite that serves as the perfect spot for guests. Head upstairs to find another bedroom and gorgeous lofted library. A second main bedroom suite comes with a large dressing room and private balcony for even more ways to enjoy the great outdoors.

