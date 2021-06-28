On the Market: A Countryside Stowe Estate with Acres of Woodland Paths

You'll be in the lap of luxury in this Vermont home.

506 North Hill Road, Stowe, VT

Price: $11,950,000

Size: 17,218 square feet

Bedrooms: 11

Bathrooms: 16

Where to begin describing this Stowe estate? Part mansion, part art retreat, part vacation home, and part private park, this luxury home sits nestled in the Vermont countryside, surrounded by a pond and greenery. With mountains in the distance, you’ll never be far from the slopes if skiing is your thing, while the surrounding woodlands provide prime opportunities for leaf-peeping once the fall rolls around. But you may never want to leave the grounds, as this 68-acre mansion holds just about everything you could need.

Seventeen rooms comprise this 17,000-square foot modern home, including a tower with its own bedroom suite, which includes a lounge and exercise area. Throughout the house, you’ll find natural woodwork of fir and cedar, cathedral ceilings, multiple fireplaces, stained glass windows, natural light, and an elevator which leads down to a subterranean gallery/studio. Glass walls and a geometric design offer stunning views of the surrounding grounds and gives the home a contemporary feel in the midst of its rural setting.

Outside the house lies equal beauty and endless amenities, which make the space perfect for hosting guests. A deck and covered porch are just the beginning. A guest house made of stone and steel is only a short walk away from the main house, while a heated garage holds not only space for over 12 vehicles, but staff quarters. And don’t worry about keeping your vehicles clean: There’s a car wash inside an equipment barn.

Should you find yourself seeking entertainment, you only need to wander a little further out on the grounds which hold a giant chess set, a mini golf course, and tennis courts. But with over 60 acres, there’s much more than yard games here. Stone walls, plants, and streams can be found as you wander among the woodland paths here. And it could all be yours for a cool $11.9 million.

For more information, contact Geoffrey K. Wolcott, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, fourseasonssir.com.

