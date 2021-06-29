On the Market: A Seaside Scituate Home with Panoramic Ocean Views

With three stories of floor-to-ceiling windows, you'll practically feel like you're on the beach in this Third Cliff home.

79 Gilson Road, Scituate

Price: $3,699,000

Size: 5,477 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

In the midst of a suffocating heat wave, a cool ocean breeze sounds downright dreamy. Imagine being able to stroll over to any window in your house, open it up, and get a salty rush of air flowing in to cool you right down. There’s plenty of opportunities for that in this oceanside Scituate home. With three stories of floor-to-ceilings windows, this house’s glass walls look straight out off into the Atlantic, offering residents not only water views and sunlight in every room, but the soothing sounds and scent of the ocean.

Set back on a private lot, this house is a secluded oceanside escape from the rest of the world that also offers everything you need, with well-proportioned rooms and multiple living areas. A first-floor family room offers a space to relax while watching the waves, as does a cozy den with a natural stone fireplace. A gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, a wet bar, stainless steel appliances, and a wine chiller is a gathering place for a good meal at the end of a day working in the home office.

Sweeping grands stairs lead you up to the second floor, where you’ll find a sitting room with a picture window and the main bedroom suite with a private deck, walk-in closet, and fireplace. On the top floor is another living room with a fireplace and a balcony that offers a sweeping panorama of the colorful scenery around you. The open space can be used for a variety of uses, whether as a play room for little ones or a home theater.

And of course, no oceanside home is complete without gorgeous outdoor offerings. Not only do you get a screened-in porch at this home, but you’ll be within a mile of some of Scituate’s best beaches, in case you want to spend a day on the water instead of simply admiring it, only adding to the reasons why this home is ideal for any seaside lover.

For more information, contact Tammy Downes, Michelle Larnard Real Estate Group, larnardrealestate.com.

