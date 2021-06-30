On the Market: An Industrial-Style Loft in a Converted Fire House

This double-unit condo in Lynn is almost too hot to handle.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

88 Franklin St Unit 103-104, Lynn

Price: $499,900

Size: 2,114 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Converting old businesses into housing is en vogue right now, and hardly surprising, given the age of all the buildings around New England. Check the real estate scene in Boston and you’ll find it chock full of converted churches. But head north to find a fun variation on the concept: a converted 1890s fire house turned condos. Formerly home to the Ladder 3 Company of the Lynn Fire Department, Ladder 3 Lofts are rumored to have been originally wired by Thomas Edison. The building’s undergone a complete makeover since then—which unfortunately means no fireman’s pole for quick getaways—but the exterior still sports some gorgeous architectural traits from its original design, including large arched windows and a brick façade.

This bright and spacious double unit currently on the market offers over 2,000 square feet of living space along with the aesthetic of an industrial design lover’s dreams. We’re talking exposed brick, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows. And while there may be no fireman’s pole, there is an antique ladder to help you get to the top shelf of this home’s floor-to-ceiling bookcase.

While the home may have vintage elements, it’s modern where it matters. The recently updated kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, a garbage disposal, and a built-in wine fridge that can hold up to 56 bottles. Central air conditioning, ceiling fans, and insulated windows help with climate control throughout the two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit, while a brick patio provides a private place to enjoy the outdoors when the weather is good.

In addition to having an array of contemporary amenities, this firehouse was built near the city’s hub. While firefighters may have used this to get to emergencies more quickly, you can take advantage of the location to enjoy all Lynn has to offer. Take a stroll down the block to enjoy some public art in the form of a mosaic mural, installed there during The Beyond Walls Mural Festival in 2019. Walk a little further out to spend some time on the Lynn Common or enjoy a concert at the Lynn Auditorium. Need to commute into the city? The unit comes with two deeded parking spots so you can venture near or far whenever you’d like.

For more information, contact Alexis Lograsso, Redfin Corp., redfin.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.