On the Market: A Farmhouse-Style Colonial on the Cape

With custom wood accents and a backyard with a saltwater pool, this East Sandwich house is both chic and fun for the summer.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

11 Tarragon Drive, East Sandwich

Price: $1,099,000

Size: 2,600 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Lately, it seems like people can’t get enough of life on the Cape. Always a popular summer spot, homes here have been flying off the market even more quickly than usual lately. And why wouldn’t you want to live in Massachusetts’ hottest vacation hub all year long? But even in this white-hot market, this house is a surefire hit thanks to its combining of two popular aesthetics to utterly gorgeous effect.

Classic Colonial style meets farmhouse charm in this four-bedroom East Sandwich home. The exterior oozes appeal, with a time-honored wooden fence, circular stone driveway, and manicured ground accented by green shrubbery. Inside, the 1979 home has been updated in a farmhouse style with custom wood beams, white-washed wooden walls, and detailed trim.

The lucky new owners of this home will inherit not only an enviable spot in Jacobs Farm Village, but the perfect place for entertaining. A sprawling kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a ten-foot island for food prep and excellent snack spreads. Head through the sunny living room, and into the backyard. Ideal for summertime parties, this lot rests on nearly an acre of land and has been strategically designed and manicured so it’s both stunning and practical. The backyard features a gunite heated saltwater pool with a built-in spa and a brick patio where you can lounge by the water. An automatic pool cover makes maintenance easy while an outbuilding behind a stone wall serves as storage space for pool and gardening supplies. A two-car garage built to resemble a barn adds to the amount of quaint storage space.

Back inside, a media room, playroom, and office round out the ground floor. When temperatures dip, you can trade in your days by the pool for evenings by a cozy brick fireplace. The upstairs boasts four bedrooms, including a primary bedroom suite and two main bathrooms, all sporting the same chic minimalist design. The final effect is a home that’s picture-perfect, and it can be all yours for about $1.1 million.

For more information, contact Samantha Steward, Compass Massachusetts, compass.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.