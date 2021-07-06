On the Market: A Picturesque Purple Home in Coolidge Corner

The eye-catching home nods to historic details, but with plenty of modern convenience.

112 Beals Street, Brookline

Price: $1,995,000

Size: 2,385 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

It’s been a few centuries since royals were the only people allowed to wear purple, but the color is still associated with luxury and exclusivity. So it’s fitting this unusual find in Brookline is painted a cheery amethyst shade, because you won’t find many other places like this one. This two-thirds family home feels like a single family home and boasts three stories, topped off by a front porch overlooking Beals Street that makes this home as pretty as a picture from the outside. And with soaring high ceilings and custom millwork inside this Victorian home, you’ll be living like royalty here.

According to listing agent Rachel Goldman of MGS Group Real Estate, this Coolidge Corner home was gut renovated and redesigned to combine its historical roots with modern comforts. The wood moldings throughout this cheerfully colored home are replicas of the ones in the home when it was first built in 1910. Custom woodwork throughout adds additional charm to the nooks and crannies found throughout the home, which includes a back staircase and an abundance of storage.

But that’s not to say you won’t enjoy the luxuries of the twenty-first century in this four-bedroom house. An open concept floor plan allows for space for laundry, a powder room, and a mudroom with custom built-ins and closet space. Local architect Mark Howland also designed the space with a lighting plan so sophisticated you won’t have to buy lamps. Recessed lighting saves you the floor space and headache of setting up other forms of lighting.

On the first floor, the living and dining rooms open up to a chef’s kitchen with an oversized kitchen island. On the second floor, you’ll find two of the four bedrooms, including a main bedroom suite with its own bathroom. On the third floor, you’ll find the fourth bedroom with a bathroom and living space that can be used for work or play—whatever you need.

For more information, contact Rachel Goldman, MGS Group Real Estate LTD, mgsgrouprealestate.com.

