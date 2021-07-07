Five Gorgeous New England Lake Houses to Relax at All Summer Long

Still looking for a summer home for weekends by the lake? These houses in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont should do the trick.

You might have spent Fourth of July weekend looking at photos on social media and wishing you had a place to go and relax to make the long weekends feel a little bit more like vacation. If you’ve been having major FOMO, you’re in luck: This is New England, where we have some of the best lakes in the country, so you don’t have to go too far to find a waterfront vacation home. And there’s still time this summer to score an excellent lake house. From Maine to Vermont, here’s some luxurious lake houses you can indulge in before the end of summer.

58 Sunset Chimneys Rd, Raymond, ME

Price:$3,900,000

Size: 6,154 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4.5

You don’t just get a permanent dock in Schooner Cove in this house on Sebago Lake. The inside and outside of this sprawling Maine estate have been meticulously designed for artful vacation living. With over 15 acres of land, this vacation home is for the nature lover whose idea of a perfect day is spent out gardening.The grounds here feature a sandy beach, perennial gardens, and multiple walking paths and stone terraces. Inside the post and beam house are two stone fireplaces for warming up on chilly summer nights.

For more information, contact Karen Reiche, Landvest, landvest.com.

24 Sawmill Shores Rd, Meredith, NH

Price: $1,500,000

Size: 2,400 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Brand new sliding doors open up to a backyard with a spacious deck overlooking the Waukewan Lake at this newly renovated New Hampshire home. And you’re not just looking at the lake: You’ll get waterfront access and a large dock where you can sit in the sun after a long swim. This lake house’s recent revamp included the addition of central air, a heating system, and skylights with built-in shades, so you could really stay here all year long if you really fall for life on the lake.

For more information, contact Kristina Maus, Maxfield Real Estate, maxfieldrealestate.com.

296 Edgewater Dr, Gilford, NH

Price: $10,000,000

Size: 20,504 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 8.5

This home on Lake Winnipesaukee is almost as expansive as the lake itself. You’ll never be bored on rainy vacation days thanks to this home’s many, many spaces for activities, including a spa, billiards room, and home theater with custom seating and sound. When you want to get your sweat on, you can do more than just swim. There’s a home gym with a hot tub and a private tennis court out back. When you’re done exploring inside, you have access to a sandy beach and covered dock that houses multiple boats for some waterfront action.

For more information, contact Sue Bradley, Coldwell Banker Realty, suebradley.com.

25 Kibbe Farm Rd, South Hero, VT

Price:$1,995,000

Size: 3,821 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4

Lake Champlain might be a bit of a drive from Boston, but this waterfront home makes it worth it. You’ll not only get Adirondack Mountain views, but a private beach, deep water mooring and a boat ramp—all rare opportunities for this Vermont lake. Wraparound porches and bluestone terraces greet you as you head inside to find heart pine plank flooring and antique hand-hewn beams framing floor-to-ceiling windows for gorgeous views of the grounds from this well-crafted house.

For more information, contact Wade Weathers, LandVest, Inc-Burlington, landvest.com.

648 Railroad Bed Road, Lake View Plt, ME

Price: $1,000,000

Size: 3,620 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Stroll out of the walkout basement of this Maine house and head straight into the cool embrace of Schoodic Lake. Not only does this home have a finished basement with sleeping options (in addition to the three other bedrooms), great room, and eat-in kitchen, but you can also enjoy stunning sunsets on the water from your screened-in porch or back patio with a fire pit. There’s more than enough space to host a guest or two when you want to have a party during a long holiday weekend.

For more information, contact Lori Lavoie, Lori Lavoie Real Estate Group of Keller Williams Realty, kw.com.