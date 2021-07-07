On the Market: A Modern Log Cabin in the Suburbs

This Norton home is a contemporary twist on the pioneer-style homes of yore.

155 Pine Street, Norton

Price: $1,877,000

Size: 6,022 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 4

Do you ever long for a simpler time? We’re not talking about the era before the Internet, but even further back to when people lived off the land and built whatever they needed on their own. Maybe you’re not fully ready to commit to chopping down timber and building your own house, so this modern log cabin might satisfy your need for a pioneer-chic aesthetic without the manual labor. This unique home in Norton sits on over two acres and comes with the option to buy the property next door if you want even more land. And while it may come with a Little House on the Prairie vibe, it also comes with contemporary space and amenities, so you won’t be pumping your own water and dining by candlelight à la Laura Ingalls.

From the moment you step foot in this home, you’ll notice it’s a little roomier than your traditional log cabin, with 6,000 square feet of living space that’s only enhanced by the home design. An open foyer welcomes you in when you enter the house, while oversized windows in the living room overlook the backyard. Wander throughout and you’ll find vaulted ceilings that make the space feel cavernous, and hardwood floors adding a certain polish you wouldn’t find in a traditional log home.

It’s also doubtful settlers had as many rooms in their original cabins. Rather than cooking fresh game over an open fire, you can meal prep in this home’s roomy kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large kitchen island. You won’t ever want for space, with rows of cabinets and a pantry with a second dishwasher and fridge. And you can serve your meals in a dining area with a stone gas fireplace, which also serves as a great focal point (instead of solely as a source of heat in winters). Two bedrooms round out the home, including one with a library and a walk-in closet off it.

This home also features an airy great room overlooking the backyard. Perfectly arranged, this green space features a pool encased by a stone wall. A patio surrounds the pool area, making it the perfect place for relaxing on summer days—no visits to the local watering hole required.

