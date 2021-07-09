For Sale/Rent

On the Market: A Charming Colonial-Style Home on Nantucket

This six-bedroom home was re-designed and renovated in 2017, making it feel fresh and updated.

Photos by Ron Lynch

17 Gardner Street, Nantucket
Price: $4,995,000
Size: 4,800 square feet
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 half

Nestled among towering trees and lush greenery and behind a sweet white wooden fence is 17 Gardner Street. This six-bedroom home on Nantucket offers an island getaway that is both roomy and charming. It was designed in a Colonial style with a rectangular exterior, multi-paned windows, and a stately trimmed entryway. Despite being built in the late 1990s, it was meant to offer a historic feel that makes it look at home among the other quaint homes on the island, and a 2017 design revamp with the help of Sophie Metz Design and Hanley Development makes it feel fresh and new.

After entering, head straight to the living room that offers a fireplace as the focal point. This space is just one of three living spaces on the first floor, with a second set back by the  recently renovated open concept kitchen. That living room also provides access to the dining room, which has enough room for a table of twelve. A third living room is out back beyond the kitchen, and has doors leading out to a spacious patio and a backyard with a lush lawn, perfect for hosting garden parties.

Your guests will surely want to stay over, and fortunately this house has the space for a whole party’s worth of people to rest their heads. There’s room for a first-floor bedroom suite, while the second floor has two additional bedrooms with their own bathrooms. A second bedroom suite also sits at the top of the stairs and boasts a fireplace and custom built-ins. There’s also a third floor with two more bedrooms that each have their own sitting area and share a bathroom.

Every bathroom in this home was updated during its 2017 renovation. In addition, the owners added an HVAC system and finished the basement, which has a storage area and can serve as an excellent movie room. With a first-floor laundry room and office space, you’ll have everything you need within the confines of this adorable home.

For more information, contact Cameron Gammill, Fisher Real Estate, fishernantucket.com.

