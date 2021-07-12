On the Market: An Updated Colonial Farmhouse in Wakefield

Once a caretaker's house, the most recent owners poured a lot of TLC into this home, including adding a wine cave in the basement.

23 Walton Lane, Wakefield

Price: $999,990

Size: 2,928 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Farmhouse chic meets Colonial stateliness in this Wakefield home. The 1875 build was once a caretaker’s home for the estate of the Waltons, a prominent family who lived in town. But over the years, the owners of this home have poured some TLC into it, making it an outstanding place to live in its own right.

Current owner Jodie Morrison says when she and her family moved into the Walton Lane home over 14 years ago, it was outdated. But they were drawn to the private lane the red house sits on; Morrison says it was easy to envision her children playing and riding their bikes on the street while the neighborhood families gathered together to socialize as they watched their little ones. The home’s history and the expansive backyard, which left even more room for child’s play, sealed the deal.

Over the years, Morrison and her family updated the kitchen, bathrooms, windows, roof, siding, and doors. They’ve added air conditioning and reclaimed wood, including in the basement, where they built a reclaimed redwood bar as part of their basement “wine cave.” Enjoy room for lounging and storage for all your favorite reds, whites, and rosés. A former architect’s office turned home/office gym has become a “lifesaver” when working from home during COVID, Morrison says.

Morrison and her family also redid the grounds of the home, adding a reclaimed New England granite curb patio on the back, as well as perennials and a raised bed vegetable garden. Brick walkways, stone walls, and fruit trees give this backyard an otherworldly feel.

The result is a modern take on the farmhouse that feels both fresh and cozy. A front-to-back living room with a fireplace and wood beams serves as a prime entertaining space. A similarly rustic chic dining room off the updated kitchen will also wow guests. This and four spacious bedrooms guarantee the next family to inhabit this house will enjoy many happy years here.

For more information, contact Gerald Barrett, Christopher J. Barrett Realtors, cjbarrett.com.

