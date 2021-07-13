On the Market: A Single-Family Home in Cambridge with Two Private Decks

Need space to work from home, host guests, and enjoy the great outdoors? This house in the Mews checks off all those boxes and more.

2 Walden Mews, Cambridge

Price: $1,675,000

Size: 2,028 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

After over a year spent at home, some people can’t wait to get out and about. But others may have discovered they love being homebodies and having everything they need in one place. Enter this contemporary Cambridge home. This single-family residence has everything a modern family needs, spread out across multiple levels and outdoor spaces, including two private decks and a landscaped garden retreat.

Upon entering this home, a professionally and tastefully decorated first floor greets you. Twelve-foot-tall ceilings makes the space feel open and airy, as does the layout. The open-concept space means the living room complete with a wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves connects directly to an updated dining room and kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. For a more private escape, there’s a first story “flex room” with a bathroom attached that can be used as a bedroom suite or a study. This room offers access to the garage and home storage space.

Head upstairs and find not one, but two upper floors on this home. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are spread out across the second and third floors, including a primary suite with an oversized bedroom, vaulted ceilings, double closets, and a private bathroom. The third-story bedroom has skylights and access to a roof deck. You can spend warm summer evenings out here while the sun sets over Raymond Park, which can be viewed in the distance.

The roof deck views only serve as a reminder of the great community surrounding you. The home is one of an 11-unit community of townhouses, allowing you to get a tight-knit neighborhood feel while still enjoying the privacy of a single-family home. And while you’re secluded from some of the city’s hustle and bustle, Avon Hill is just a short walk away, as is the nightlife of Harvard and Davis Squares. With all the space you need in as central as a location as this one, there truly is no place like home.

For more information, contact Lisa Johnson, RE/MAX Destiny, remax.com.

