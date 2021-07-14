On the Market: A Stylish Loft in Nubian Square with a Spa-Like Bathroom

This third-floor unit lands you in the heart of this Roxbury neighborhood, where you'll have access to a communal roof deck and a garden.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

10 Williams Street #33, Roxbury

Price: $765,000

Size: 1,443 square feet

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

With arts, culture, dining, and shopping all in one chic location, you can’t go wrong moving to Nubian Square. And this stylish loft offers you the perfect chance to make it your home. A vintage marble facade provides a nod to the building’s prior life as a hotel way back in the 1800s. It’s now in the center of the action for those who want the best of contemporary city living.

Move to this building and you’ll become neighbors with local non-profit cafe Haley House Bakery Coffee. You can grab a delicious breakfast pastry here before heading over to the nearby Mass Ave T station to go to work. On weekends, recent Best of Boston bookshop winner Frugal Bookstore, as well as Black Market, an event space and retail cooperative supporting local artists, are within walking distance if you want to do a little shopping.

But of course, that’s not all this home offers. Inside, you’ll find a classic loft feel with tall, exposed brick walls and towering windows. Not a place to rely on looks alone, the third-floor condo also comes with an array of amenities. A laundry closet, central air conditioning, and additional storage are all at your fingertips, while all residents share a garden yard and gated parking. There’s also a common roof deck shared by everyone in the building where you can enjoy the glittering skyline in the distance.

While this condo is only one-bedroom, its open and versatile setup offers space for a second bedroom or office if desired, thanks to a spacious living/family room. This space opens up to a kitchen with a dining peninsula. Off this is the elevated bedroom that boasts the crown jewel of the home: the bathroom, believe it or not. This spa-like space has nearly 100 square feet of brick tiling and showerheads on three walls so you get a full-body bathing experience. Afterwards, doll up at one of the two vanities in this luxe space and you’ll realize the truth: loft living never felt so good as it has here.

For more information, contact the Good Boston Living Team, Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty, unlimitedsir.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.