On the Market: An Oceanfront Chatham Home with Nautical Details

Watch the changing of the sky and sea through the abundant windows in this beachside Cape Cod home.

80 Quasson Road, Chatham

Price: $15,000,000

Size: 3,992 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 2 half

You would be hard-pressed to get much closer to the ocean than this Chatham home. Not only is it within walking distance of downtown and local beaches, but you’ll get a front row seat to the shifting tides from your very own home. Located on a private road in the Mattaquasson Point Association, this waterfront shingled house uses abundant windows to offer fantastic panoramic views of Chatham Harbor, the beach, and the ocean beyond. Watch throughout the day as waves crash, the sky shifts colors, and boats pass through to create an ever-changing landscape for your entertainment.

From inside to out, delicate details and crisp décor that came from the mind of noted architect Polhemus Savery DaSilva give the 2017 build a clean, yet beachy feel. Light hardwood floors and white walls greet you as soon as you enter the foyer and then continue throughout the house. Head down the entrance hall to catch a glimpse of the breathtaking sights from the dining room thanks to its tall, elegant windows. Peer closely and you can see a playful seal sculpture, carved by artisans and thoughtfully placed in the backyard. A living room offers similar glimpses at the water, which you can enjoy while curling up by the fireplace, as does the kitchen with custom-built cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and an enormous island.

Head upstairs (while admiring the lighthouse detail cut out into the spindles under the railing) to find a family room with French doors leading out to a balcony. Step outside and enjoy the salty ocean breeze. Also on this floor are three of the home’s four bedrooms, including the primary suite. This bedroom comes with a custom walk-in closet, while a fourth bedroom suite downstairs serves as the perfect guest room. Need more space? A finished basement with its own half bathroom can serve as a home gym or office so you can work from this spot all summer long.

For more information, contact Harry Cutts, William Raveis Chatham, raveis.com.

